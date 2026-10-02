Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - General Copper Gold Corp. (CSE: GGLD) (OTC Pink: GNRGF) (FSE: 7S50) (the "Company") is pleased to announce its name change to General Strategic Metals Inc. (the "Name Change").

In connection with the Name Change, the Company's trading symbol will change to "GSMI" for its common shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), expected at the opening of trading on October 6th, 2026. The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's shares following the name change is 370914103 (ISIN: CA3709141XXX). There will be no consolidation of capital in connection with the Name Change. Shareholders are not required to take any action as a result of the Name Change. Outstanding share certificates and DRS statements representing common shares of the Company will not be affected and will not need to be exchanged. The CSE will publish a bulletin announcing the effective date of the name and symbol change. Upon completion of the name and symbol change, the common shares of the Company will begin trading under the Company's new name and trading symbol "GSMI," along with a new CUSIP and ISIN number.

The Name Change reflects the Company's continued expansion beyond its historical focus on copper and gold and its strategy to pursue opportunities across a broader range of strategic mineral resources. The new name, General Strategic Metals Inc., is intended to better reflect the Company's evolving portfolio and its broader focus on identifying and advancing opportunities in the strategic metals sector.

About General Copper Gold Corp.

General Copper Gold Corp. is an independent mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is engaged in the business of exploring for and evaluating mineral properties.

General Copper Gold is currently exploring the 2,313 hectare Topley Richfield copper-gold property in British Columbia. Topley Richfield is a historic mining area with previous work carried out in 2008, 2015 as well as geophysical surveys in 2021. There are significant historical drilling intercepts and the 2021 geophysics has highlighted further key highly prospective areas that have yet to be explored. Multiple drill targets have already been identified by the Company.

The Company is also expanding its exploration portfolio into Namibia, with its property located in the Otjozondjupa Region of central-northern Namibia, within the eastern part of the Northern Zone of the Damara Mobile Belt. The region is economically significant and hosts major deposits of uranium, tin, gold and base metals, providing a highly prospective setting for mineral exploration. The Property is situated between the towns of Otjiwarongo and Otavi and is located in proximity to the Okorusu fluorspar and Otjikoto gold mining operations. The property also benefits from established infrastructure, including access to the main highway, the national railway network and power supplies serving nearby communities and mining operations. The Company believes the property provides an opportunity to participate in Namibia's established and growing uranium sector while continuing to build a diversified portfolio of strategic mineral assets.

Reader Advisory

This press release should not be considered a comprehensive summary of the terms of the Agreement. Reference should be made to the full text of the Agreement which is posted under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the name and symbol change of the Company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; and the other factors described in our public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transactions and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317032