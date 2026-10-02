

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets remains firm ahead of the release of monthly jobs data from the U.S. Markets expect a slowdown in U.S. job growth. The decline in crude oil prices and an easing in bond yields supported sentiment.



Amidst the anticipation, expectations of a quarter percentage rate hike by the Fed in October has decreased to 21.6 percent, from 64.2 percent a week earlier, the CME FedWatch tool shows.



Wall Street Futures have rallied more than half a percent. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading in the green. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged down. Gold is trading in positive territory. Cryptocurrencies rallied.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 51,228.50, up 0.59% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,706.20, up 0.52% Germany's DAX at 25,233.36, up 1.18% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,465.87, up 0.36% France's CAC 40 at 7,895.14, up 0.76% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,240.05, up 1.05% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 68,357.00, down 0.87% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,682.10, up 0.79% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,842.19, up 0.31% (Sep 30) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,972.29, down 2.60% South Korea's KOSPI at 7,003.74, up 0.46%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 102.03, down 0.07% EUR/USD at 1.1238, down 0.04% GBP/USD at 1.3209, up 0.06% USD/JPY at 157.78, down 0.20% USD/CHF at 0.8285, down 0.34% AUD/USD at 0.6939, up 0.12%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 5.227%, down 0.21% Germany at 3.4176%, down 2.89% France at 4.938%, up 0.16% U.K. at 5.3313%, down 1.31% Japan at 3.099%, down 0.86%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $99.72, down 2.53% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $89.24, down 3.91% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,211.70, up 0.22% Silver Futures (Dec) at $61.39, up 0.35%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $86,266.44, up 2.76% Ethereum at $2,743.87, up 1.59% BNB at $775.89, up 0.75% XRP at $1.54, up 3.08% Solana at $121.70, up 3.16%



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