

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Friday, Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) announced its third-quarter production and delivery totals, which were in line with the company's outlook.



The company produced 19,751 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois and delivered 19,248 vehicles during the same period.



Also, the automaker reaffirmed its 2026 delivery range guidance of 65,000 - 70,000 units.



In pre-market hours, RIVN was trading at $15.05, up 1.96 percent on the Nasdaq.



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