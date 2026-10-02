

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has opened applications for a new DiscoverEU round. Under this package, People in the European Union aged 18 can apply for a chance to receive a free travel pass and discover Europe by train until October 15.



A total of almost 41,000 travel passes will be available to young people born between 1 January 2008 and 31 December 2008. The call is open to applicants from the European Union and countries associated to the Erasmus+ program, including Iceland, Liechtenstein, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, and Turkey.



For this round, as part of the actions of the Culture Compass for Europe, DiscoverEU will strengthen its cultural dimension with the launch of a new DiscoverEU route dedicated to European Heritage Label sites - symbols of European ideals, values, history and integration



Winners will be able to travel for up to 30 days between March 2027 and May 2028 and will also receive access to the DiscoverEU European Youth Card, which includes discounts on culture, learning, transport, accommodation, food, sport, and other services in eligible countries. For the first time, the 250 highest-ranked applicants across all program countries will receive one free night in a youth hostel.



Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture and Sport, Glenn Micallef, said: 'DiscoverEU gives young people the opportunity to travel across Europe by rail, while gaining new experiences and meeting people from different countries. By planning their own routes or travelling along the suggested ones, they will discover Europe's diverse and rich cultural heritage.'



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