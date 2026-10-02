

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The euro fell to nearly a 1-year low of 176.62 against the yen, from an early high of 177.91.



Against the Swiss franc and the pound, the euro dropped to near 2-1/2-month lows of 0.9260 and 0.8501 from early highs of 0.9353 and 0.8528, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the euro dropped to a 9-day low of 1.6147 and a 10-day low of 1.9957 from early highs of 1.6250 and 2.0110, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the euro edged down to 1.1221 and 1.5982 from early highs of 1.1269 and 1.6025, respectively.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 174.00 against the yen, 0.91 against the franc, 0.83 against the pound, 1.60 against the aussie, 1.98 against the kiwi, 1.11 against the greenback and 1.58 against the loonie.



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