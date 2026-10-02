

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Friday, Ford Motor Company (F) announced that its third-quarter sales totaled 509,764 vehicles, down 6.6%, reflecting the planned portfolio changes. Also, it sold 1,516,279 vehicles through September.



Adjusting for Escape and Corsair, Ford's total vehicle sales volume was essentially unchanged compared with an industry decline of about 1%.



Through September, F-Series sales totaled 561,508 trucks, extending its lead over Chevrolet Silverado to more than 140,000 trucks.



Super Duty production totaled 110,275 trucks in the third quarter, up 4.4% from the prior year.



F was trading at $12.05, down 1.81 percent on the NYSE.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News