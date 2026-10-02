FluoGuide A/S: FluoGuide Enters Collaboration with Leica Microsystems, a World Leading Medical Technology Company

KØBENHAVN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / FluoGuide A/S (STO:FLUO) FluoGuide A/S ("FluoGuide" or the "Company"), a biotech company specializing in precision cancer surgery, announces a collaboration with Leica, a world leading medical technology company.

FluoGuide aims to improve outcomes for patients with cancer by enabling more precise oncology surgery. Our lead product, FG001, has been clinically proven to light up cancer and guide surgeons in performing more precise surgeries. FG001 has received both Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations from the FDA, supporting the development of FG001 in high-grade glioma (HGG) in the US.

This collaboration agreement is a milestone in the development within brain tumor surgery where the aim is to optimize the usage of imaging systems and FG001 to enable better treatment for patients with high-grade glioma cancer. The focus of the current agreement is to support the clinical phase and to gather a body of evidence on Leica's technology platform.

The agreement has no initial payment and is non-exclusive. The terms of this agreement are not disclosed, and the agreement will not have an impact on the Company's financial results in 2026.

"We're pleased to join forces with Leica, a world leader in medical technology, to advance precision surgery for brain tumors. Combining FG001 with Leica's microscope systems aims to strengthen surgical accuracy and help improve outcomes for cancer patients," says Morten Albrechtsen, CEO of FluoGuide.

This information is information that FluoGuide A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-02 18:25 CEST.

For further information, please contact:

Morten Albrechtsen, CEO

FluoGuide A/S

Phone: +45 24 25 62 66

E-mail: ma@fluoguide.com

Certified Adviser:

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB

Website: www.skmg.se

About Leica

Leica Microsystems, a Danaher company, supports the generation of insight from complex imaging data, enabling faster, informed decisions across life science, medical, and industrial applications. Guided by its purpose to reveal what is invisible, the company partners closely with customers to translate this insight into meaningful outcomes and contribute to a better and healthier world. The Leica Microsystems portfolio spans workflows from sample preparation to AI-enabled analysis. It builds on more than 175 years of expertise in microscopy, combining customer focus, continuous improvement, and innovation. As part of the Danaher ecosystem, Leica Microsystems connects imaging with complementary technologies and expertise to address broader scientific and clinical needs. Headquartered in Wetzlar, Germany, the company operates six major manufacturing and development sites and serves customers in more than 100 countries. Explore more at: https://www.leica-microsystems.com.

About FluoGuide

FluoGuide lights up cancer to maximize surgical outcomes in oncology. FluoGuide's lead product, FG001, is designed to improve surgical precision by lighting up cancer intraoperatively. The improved precision has a dual benefit - it reduces both the frequency of local recurrence post-surgery and lessens surgical sequelae. Ultimately, the improved precision enhances the likelihood of complete cure and lower healthcare costs. FluoGuide has demonstrated that FG001 is both effective and well tolerated. FluoGuide has entered partnerships with leading MedTech companies with the aim of accelerating development and commercialization. FluoGuide is listed on Nasdaq First North Sweden under the ticker "FLUO".

For more information on FG001 or FluoGuide's uPAR technology platform, please visit our home page www.fluoguide.com

Attachments

FluoGuide enters collaboration with Leica Microsystems, a world leading medical technology company

SOURCE: FluoGuide A/S

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/fluoguide-enters-collaboration-with-leica-microsystems-a-world-leading-medical-techno-1231798