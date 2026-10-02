Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - Epic Gold Corp. (CSE: EPG) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 6340) ("Epic Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement previously announced on September 4, 2026. The Company has issued 22,200,000 units at a price of $0.14 per unit for proceeds of $3,108,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one warrant, each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of 42 months expiring March 29, 2030. (the "Offering").

The Company paid finders fees of $238,445 and issued 1,703,177 finder warrants at a price of $0.20 for a term of 42 months expiring March 29, 2030. All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period expiring January 30, 2027.

Proceeds raised from the issuance of the units will be used by Epic Gold for exploration on its Canadian mineral properties and general working capital.

Insiders of the Company participated in the Offering for $127,440.46, and such units issued to insiders are subject to a four month hold period pursuant to applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The issuance of units to insiders is considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(a) in respect of such insider participation as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. "United States" and "U.S. person" have the respective meanings assigned in Regulation S under the U.S Securities Act.

About Epic Gold Corp.

Epic Gold Corp. is a well-funded gold exploration company anchored by historical gold resources across its four projects (see news releases May 13, 2025, June 3, 2025, October 8, 2025, December 16, 2025). Epic provides a combination of a proven management team; a strong cash position (~$7.5M in cash and equivalents); Tier-1 jurisdiction exposure; and multiple potential discovery and transaction-driven catalysts.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317131