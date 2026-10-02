Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 23, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia, shareholders approved:

a new 10% rolling stock option plan (the " New Stock Option Plan ") to replace the Company's previous stock option plan; and

the adoption of an amended performance share unit and restricted share unit plan (the "2026 PSU/RSU Plan") to replace the Company's previous 2021 RSU Plan.

The New Stock Option Plan was approved by ordinary resolution in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation, and was adopted by the board of directors of the Company on September 29, 2026. Under the New Stock Option Plan, the maximum number of common shares issuable upon the exercise of outstanding stock options at any time continues to be 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis.

The 2026 PSU/RSU Plan was adopted by the Board on August 19, 2026, subject to shareholder and TSXV approval. At the Meeting, the adoption of the 2026 PSU/RSU Plan and the reservation of 25,000,000 common shares of the Company for issuance thereunder were approved by ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders (majority of the minority) in accordance with TSXV Policy 4.4. The 2026 PSU/RSU Plan remains subject to final acceptance by the TSXV.

Further details regarding the New Stock Option Plan and the 2026 PSU/RSU Plan are set out in the Company's management information circular dated August 19, 2026, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources operates the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a historic copper, gold, and silver-producing mine in the Coquimbo region of Chile. The Company's portfolio also includes 100%-owned ESI Energy Services Inc. and North American mineral exploration assets. The Company is focused on providing shareholders with accretive exposure to copper and the global trend of electrification while targeting growth through cash flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions. Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

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