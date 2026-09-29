Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) (the "Company" or "BMR") announces that the Servicio Nacional de Geología y Minería ("SERNAGEOMIN") has granted an exploitation permit for the Cinabrio Norte deposit and authorized the operation of Tailings Dam No. 4 ("TD4") following completion of the Company's planned reinforcement and improvement works. Cinabrio Norte and TD4 are located within the Company's 100%-owned Punitaqui Copper Project in the Coquimbo Region of Chile.

Laz Nikeas, CEO of BMR, commented:

"We are very pleased to announce these important milestones at the Punitaqui Copper Project. The granting of the Cinabrio Norte exploitation permit, together with the successful completion of the Tailings Dam No. 4 reinforcement program and subsequent authorization from SERNAGEOMIN to operate the facility, represents significant progress across both the development and operational aspects of our Punitaqui strategy. The Cinabrio Norte approval represents an important regulatory milestone toward developing an additional potential source of feed for our Los Mantos concentrate plant. The TD4 authorization is an important milestone supporting our long-term plans for Punitaqui.

Cinabrio Norte is an important component of our strategy to expand our mining operations at Punitaqui. Located just north of the historic Cinabrio mine, the deposit benefits from its proximity to existing underground workings and our established mining and processing infrastructure. The exploitation permit provides an important regulatory foundation for BMR to advance the next stages of engineering, mine planning and development at Cinabrio Norte.

The successful completion of the TD4 reinforcement program and receipt of SERNAGEOMIN authorization further strengthen the infrastructure supporting our operations at Punitaqui. This work reflects BMR's continued commitment to the safe and responsible management of its mining and processing infrastructure. The TD4 authorization also supports the Company's transition to its planned long-term tailings management solution, including the construction and commissioning of the tailings filtration plant. The team is now reviewing the design and execution plan for the tailings filtration plant with a view to optimizing the associated capital costs.

With these milestones achieved, BMR remains focused on safely and efficiently advancing the Punitaqui Copper Project and optimizing the use of our existing infrastructure."

Cinabrio Norte Exploitation Permit

The Cinabrio Norte deposit is located approximately 110 metres north of the existing Cinabrio underground workings at the 220m level and forms part of BMR's 100%-owned Punitaqui Copper Project.

Receipt of the exploitation permit is an important regulatory approval for the development of the Cinabrio Norte deposit. Advancement toward mining remains subject to completion or satisfaction of the remaining applicable technical, environmental, safety, engineering and other regulatory requirements.

The proximity of Cinabrio Norte to the existing Cinabrio underground workings allows the Company to leverage existing underground access and infrastructure as it advances engineering, mine planning and development activities at Cinabrio Norte. To date, the Company has completed about 400 metres of underground access ramp development extending north from the Cinabrio Mine workings along the 180m level toward Cinabrio Norte.

Tailings Dam No. 4 Reinforcement and Authorization

The TD4 reinforcement and improvement work was completed to strengthen the facility and support its continued operation in accordance with applicable Chilean technical, safety and regulatory requirements.

The program incorporated engineering measures designed to improve the structural performance and stability of TD4, together with enhanced monitoring systems to support ongoing operation of the facility.

Following completion of the works and the corresponding technical and regulatory review, SERNAGEOMIN has authorized the operation of Tailings Dam No. 4.

The authorization permits the temporary use of TD4 for a period of approximately nine months, to accommodate the discharge of thickened tailings while the tailings filtration plant is being constructed and commissioned.

The Company is currently reviewing the design and execution plan for the tailings filtration plant with a view to optimizing the associated capital costs.

The tailings filtration plant is authorized to operate for a period of ten years and, following construction and commissioning and subject to applicable permit conditions, is intended to provide the project with a long-term tailings management solution and support the continued operation and development of the Punitaqui Copper Project.

Qualified Person and Technical Disclosure

P. J. Doyle, FAusIMM (#208850), Vice President Exploration of the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources operates the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a historic copper, gold, and silver-producing mine in the Coquimbo region of Chile. The Company's portfolio also includes 100%-owned ESI Energy Services Inc. and North American mineral exploration assets. The Company is focused on providing shareholders with accretive exposure to copper and the global trend of electrification while targeting growth through cash flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions. Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the advancement of Cinabrio Norte toward development and mining; the temporary use of TD4 during construction and commissioning of the tailings filtration plant; the construction, commissioning and intended operation of the tailings filtration plant; and the optimization of capital costs associated with the tailings filtration plant.

Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the continued validity of existing permits and authorizations; the ability to satisfy the remaining technical, environmental, safety, engineering and regulatory requirements applicable to Cinabrio Norte; the availability of sufficient funding, equipment, contractors, labour and supplies; the ability to operate TD4 in accordance with its authorization during the permitted operating period; and construction and commissioning of the tailings filtration plant proceeding substantially as planned and within management's expected cost parameters.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, delays in or additional conditions associated with obtaining or maintaining regulatory approvals; delays or other challenges in advancing Cinabrio Norte toward development and mining; construction or commissioning delays and cost overruns associated with the tailings filtration plant; the availability and cost of capital; operational, geotechnical and tailings-management risks; and adverse weather, equipment failures, contractor, labour or supply-chain constraints, or other operational disruptions. Additional risks are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable as of the date of this news release, there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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