

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pennsylvania has reported its fifth measles-associated death of 2026 as the state's ongoing outbreak has grown to 943 confirmed cases across 39 counties.



The Pennsylvania Department of Health said an unvaccinated resident of Lancaster County who had tested positive for measles died. However, officials did not release further information about the person to protect their privacy.



The latest death comes about two weeks after Pennsylvania reported two additional measles-associated deaths, bringing the state's total to four at the time.



As of September 28, Pennsylvania had recorded 40 new measles cases. The state now has 943 confirmed cases, 176 hospitalizations and five measles-associated deaths across 39 counties. Only four of the confirmed cases involved vaccinated people, accounting for less than 1% of all cases.



Health officials said daily case numbers can change. However, tracking the outbreak helps health workers understand how the virus is spreading in communities and plan their response.



Lancaster and Mifflin counties, which have large agricultural communities, have remained important areas in the outbreak. Other states, including Utah, Florida, Virginia and Texas, have also reported measles cases.



The measles outbreak has also continued to spread across the US. More than 3,600 measles cases have been reported nationwide in 2026, according to the CDC.



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