Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - Irruptive Metals Corp. (TSXV: IRR) ("Irruptive Metals" or the "Company"), an emerging copper-gold exploration company focussed on high-potential projects in Chile, announces that it has engaged Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

The ITG engagement began on July 29, 2026, for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 15 days' notice. In consideration for providing their services, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$6,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. In addition to the monthly fee payable to ITG, the Company paid a deposit of CAD$6,500 to ITG, which amount will be applied towards the fee payable in respect of the final month of the term or refunded to the Company if the term consists solely of the first month. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement, and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Irruptive Metals Corp.

Irruptive Metals Corp. (TSXV: IRR) is a Canadian copper-gold exploration company focused on unlocking value from high-quality mineral projects in Chile. The Company's flagship Pimentón Project is strategically located within one of the world's most prolific porphyry copper-gold belts and has been the subject of extensive historical exploration by major mining companies, underscoring its significant discovery potential.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is dened in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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