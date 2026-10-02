Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - Quebec Rare Earth Elements Corp. (CSE: QREE) ("QREE" or the "Company") announces that it has adopted the policies outlined in the Semi-Annual Reporting ("SAR") Pilot Program utilizing the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the"BlanketOrder").

The SAR Pilot Program is implemented under the Blanket Order, which allows eligible venture issuers listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting the SAR, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

The Company will not file interim financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month period ended July 31 and the nine-month period ended January 31 of each applicable fiscal year. Accordingly, the initial interim period for which the Company did not file interim financial statements and related MD&A is the three-month period ended July 31, 2026.

The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of April 30) and six-month interim financial reports and related MD&A (due within 60 days of October 31).

The Company confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record. The Company remains committed to timely and transparent disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The Company confirms that this news release is being filed pursuant to the 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers

About QREE

Quebec Rare Earth Elements Corp. (QREE) is a mining exploration and development company focused on Rare Earth Elements (REE), primarily in the favourable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. QREE is led by a Quebec based team that has decades of mining experience across all stages of development, from grass roots discoveries, resource development, economic studies, financing, construction, production and on-going operations. Local community engagement is a core principle on which we seek to build a sustainable, high quality, high integrity business for the benefit of all stakeholders. QREE is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "QREE".

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's adoption of semi-annual reporting under the Blanket Order, the anticipated timing and content of the Company's future financial filings, the anticipated reduction in administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting, and the Company's continued eligibility under the Blanket Order. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management and on certain material assumptions, including that the Company will continue to satisfy the eligibility conditions of the Blanket Order, that the Blanket Order will remain in effect on its current terms, and that no securities regulatory authority will require the Company to resume quarterly reporting. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the Company ceasing to satisfy the eligibility conditions of the Blanket Order, the amendment, revocation or expiry of the Blanket Order, a securities regulatory authority requiring the Company to file quarterly interim financial reports, and the anticipated cost savings being less than expected. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

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