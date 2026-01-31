Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE: CAT) (OTC Pink: CATTF) (FSE: 8CHA) ("CAT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the previously announced transaction granting the Company the exclusive right to earn a majority interest in a district scale rare earth elements (REE) exploration project in Quebec, Canada, pursuant to the press release dated January 13, 2026.

In accordance with the MOU, the Company issued 33,000,000 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.015 per Common Share. All securities issued pursuant to the Binding MOU are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, as well as a concurrent resale restriction under Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies requiring a CSE-prescribed legend restricting trading until the expiry of the hold period.

Appointment of New CFO and Corporate Secretary

Further, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Christopher Malone as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective January 29, 2026, replacing Mr. Steven Cozine, who will remain as a director.

Mr. Malone is the founding Director of PrOasis, a professional consulting corporation, where he has spent the past 35 years managing the firm which focuses on executive management, corporate finance, strategic planning and governance for major Canadian SME organizations. Mr. Malone currently holds several positions as Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Mr. Malone currently serves on the Board of Directors for several public and private organizations. Mr. Malone has extensive listing, regulatory reporting and governance experience with private businesses and public companies and on Exchanges in Canada and the United States. Mr. Malone's experience stems from over 43 years in the North American workforce holding senior financial and information technology systems roles in some of Canada's largest domestic and multi-national organizations. Mr. Malone holds a CPA, CMA designation and graduated from the University of Western Ontario with a B.A. in Commerce and Economics.

The Company's CEO, Robert Rosner, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Christopher to the management team. His experience will be invaluable as we continue to advance our exploration initiatives."

About CAT Strategic Metals Corporation:

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and derisking of overlooked projects situated in well-established geological districts in North America. The Company is specially focused on minerals which are considered highly strategic from a monetary as well as global infrastructure and energy point of view. CAT's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the trading symbol "CAT", on the OTCMarkets.com under the trading symbol "CATTF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "8CHA".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Robert Rosner

Chairman, President & CEO

