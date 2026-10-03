Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (TSXV: YEG) ("YEG" or the "Company") announces that it has finalized and closed on the acquisition that was previously announced on July 2, 2026 and updated on September 2, 2026, of all the outstanding Class "A" common shares (the "YM Shares") of Lui International Group Inc., operating as Yorkton Management ("YM") by way of a share purchase agreement dated July 1, 2026, as amended (the "Share Purchase Agreement"), between the Company, YM, Mr. Ben Lui (the CEO, director and majority shareholder of the Company) and a family member who is not a related party.

In accordance with the terms outlined in the Share Purchase Agreement, as amended, and in consideration for the YM Shares, the Company issued to the Vendors an aggregate of 8,340,485 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at an amended deemed price of $0.10 per Common Share based on the aggregate fair market value of $700,000 (the "Purchase Price"), subject to final closing adjustments in the amount of $134,048.59 for a total Purchase Price of $834,048.59 (the "Transaction"). Mr. Ben Lui as a related party received 4,253,647 Common Shares.

The Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for closing the Transaction. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Transaction.

Related Party Transaction

Mr. Ben Lui is the CEO, director and majority shareholder of the Company. Accordingly, the Transaction is considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Transaction will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101. In particular, the Company has determined that the exemption set out in paragraph (b) in section 5.5 of MI 61-101 is applicable since the Company is only listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. In addition, regarding the minority shareholder approval exemption, the independent directors have determined that the exemption set out in paragraph (1)(a) in section 5.7 of MI 61-101 is applicable in that the fair market value of the YM Shares and the fair market value of the consideration does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Transaction, as the details were not finalized until immediately prior to the closing and the Company wished to close the transaction as soon as practicable for sound business reasons.

Early Warning Report

Mr. Ben Lui ("Lui") announces pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-103, that effective on September 1, 2026, Lui acquired 4,253,647 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at an amended deemed price of $0.10 per Common Share pursuant to the Transaction.

Lui, directly or indirectly, currently owns or controls 82,511,845 (or 73.26%) of the 112,628,074 issued and outstanding Common Shares, which trade on the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "YEG", on a non-diluted basis.

Prior to the Transaction, Lui, directly or indirectly owned 82,511,845 Common Shares, 325,000 stock options, and 2,088 unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (which convert to 10,440,000 Common Shares at $0.20 per Common Share). If all stock options and unsecured convertible debentures are exercised, Lui will own, directly or indirectly, 93,276,845 Common Shares or 75.59% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares, on a partially diluted basis.

Upon completion of the Transaction, Lui, directly or indirectly, will own 86,765,492 Common Shares, 325,000 stock options and 2,088 unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (which convert to 10,440,000 Common Shares at $0.20 per Common Share). If all stock options and unsecured convertible debentures are exercised, Lui will own, directly or indirectly, 97,530.492 Common Shares or 74.04% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, post-closing, on a partially diluted basis.

Other than outstanding stock options and convertible debentures held by Lui, Lui has no further rights to acquire any other securities of the Company. Depending on the market and other conditions, Lui will evaluate the investments in the Company and may increase or decrease the investments by future acquisitions and dispositions of Common Shares at his discretion, as circumstances warrant.

A copy of the Early Warning Report is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Yorkton

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. is a growth-oriented real estate investment company committed to providing shareholders with growing assets through accretive acquisitions, organic growth, and the active management of multi-family rental properties with significant upside potential. Our current geographical focus is in Alberta, supported by a diversified and growing economy and strong population in-migration. Our business objectives are to achieve growing Net Operating Income ("NOI") and asset values in our multi-family rental property portfolio in strategic markets across Western Canada.

The management team at Yorkton Equity Group Inc. has well over 35 years of prior real estate experience in acquiring and managing rental assets.

Further information about Yorkton is available on the Company's website at www.yorktonequitygroup.com and the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of Yorkton. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Yorkton. Although Yorkton believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Yorkton can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Yorkton disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any applicable securities laws or any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a person in the United States absent an exemption from the registration requirement

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