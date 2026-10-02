Gigasun AB: Gigasun announces preliminary outcome of the Company's Rights Issue

Gigasun AB (publ) ("Gigasun" or the "Company") announces the preliminary outcome of the Company's rights issue (the "Rights Issue"), for which the subscription period ended on 1 October 2026. The preliminary outcome indicates that approximately 68.4 percent of the Rights Issue has been subscribed for, corresponding to total subscription proceeds of approximately SEK 69.9 million. Of the subscription proceeds, approximately SEK 60.6 million will be paid by way of set-off against existing claims on the Company and approximately SEK 9.3 million will be paid in cash before deduction of costs attributable to the Rights Issue.

The preliminary outcome indicates that 55,061,708 shares, corresponding to approximately 67.4 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for with the support of subscription rights. In addition, applications to subscribe for 836,673 shares without the support of subscription rights have been received, corresponding to approximately 1.0 percent of the Rights Issue. Accordingly, the preliminary outcome indicates that a total of 55,898,381 shares, corresponding to approximately 68.4 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for with and without the support of subscription rights.

The subscription price in the Rights Issue is SEK 1.25 per share, corresponding to total subscription proceeds of approximately SEK 69.9 million based on the preliminary outcome. Of this amount, approximately SEK 60.6 million will be paid by way of set-off against existing claims on the Company and approximately SEK 9.3 million in cash. The costs attributable to the Rights Issue are estimated to amount to approximately SEK 1.5-2.0 million.

Based on the preliminary outcome, Gigasun's share capital will increase by SEK 11,179,676.20, from SEK 11,439,445.00 to SEK 22,619,121.20, through the issuance of 55,898,381 new shares. Following the Rights Issue, the total number of shares in Gigasun will amount to 113,095,606.

Those who have subscribed for shares without the support of subscription rights will be allocated shares in accordance with the principles set out in the information document published by the Company on 8 September 2026. Notification of allocation to persons who have subscribed for shares without the support of subscription rights is expected to be distributed by means of a settlement note within approximately one week. Allocated shares shall be paid for in cash in accordance with the instructions set out in the settlement note. Investors who have subscribed through a nominee will receive notification of allocation in accordance with the procedures of their respective nominee. Only those who have been allocated shares will be notified.

The final outcome of the Rights Issue is expected to be announced within approximately one week.

Issuing agent

Aqurat Fondkommission AB is acting as issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

Important information

This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation to acquire or subscribe for securities in Gigasun in any jurisdiction.

This press release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The Rights Issue is not subject to the requirement to publish a prospectus pursuant to the Prospectus Regulation. In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company has prepared information documents which are available on the Company's website.



For more information, please contact:

Max Metelius, CEO Gigasun AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0) 72 316 04 44

E-mail: max.metelius@gigasun.se

Stefan Salomonsson, CFO Gigasun AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0) 70 220 80 00

E-mail: stefan.salomonsson@gigasun.se

Certified Advisor is FNCA Sweden AB

About the operation

Gigasun operates in China through its wholly owned subsidiaries Advanced Soltech Renewable Energy (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd ("ASRE") and Longrui Solar Energy (Suqian) Co. Ltd. ("SQ"), and Suqian Ruiyan New Energy Co., Ltd. ("RY").

The business model consists of financing, installing, owning and managing solar PV installations on customers' roofs in China. The customer does not pay for the solar PV installation, but instead enters an agreement to buy the electricity that the solar PV installation produces under a 20-year agreement. Current income comes from the sale of electricity to customers and governmental subsidies.

The goal is to have an installed capacity of 1,000 megawatts (MW) in the medium term.

This information is information that Gigasun AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-02 19:00 CEST.