Alligator Bioscience appoints Johan Giléus as CEO - Søren Bregenholt to step down at year-end

Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX)

Johan Giléus, currently CFO, has been appointed CEO effective 1 January 2027

Søren Bregenholt will remain CEO until 31 December 2026, ensuring a seamless transition

Johan Giléus will combine the CEO and CFO roles, reflecting the refocusing of Alligator towards its financial interest in HLX22

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 4, 2026 / Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm:ATORX), a biotechnology company whose principal value driver is a financial interest in the HER2-targeting antibody programme HLX22, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Johan Giléus as Alligator's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 1 January 2027. The appointment follows Alligator's strategic refocusing towards its financial interest in HLX22, as announced on 23 July 2026. Johan Giléus succeeds Søren Bregenholt, who will remain CEO until 31 December 2026. Johan Giléus will continue in parallel as CFO. Following the transition, Alligator will operate with a minimal organisation, supported by the Board of Directors and external consultants.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Søren for his outstanding leadership and dedicated work over the last five years. Søren has led Alligator with great energy, integrity and commitment through a demanding period for the biotech sector, and he and his team have truly left no stone unturned. Even if the outcome with mitazalimab did not meet our expectations, Søren has steered Alligator through the strategic refocusing with professionalism and care, and we are very grateful for everything he has contributed," said Hans-Peter Ostler, Chairman of Alligator's Board of Directors. "We are pleased to secure a seamless transition with Johan, who knows Alligator and our financial interest in HLX22 in depth, and we are glad that Alligator will continue to benefit from Søren's experience during the transition."

Johan Giléus has more than 30 years of experience from senior positions, of which the last nine years in the Swedish biotech industry. He joined Alligator as CFO in August 2024 and has since then formed the management team together with Søren Bregenholt. He joined Deloitte Sweden in 1991, where he worked primarily with M&A and financial reporting, and left the partnership in 2015.

For further information, please contact: Hans-Peter Ostler, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 3:45 p.m. CEST on 4 October 2026.

About Alligator Bioscience Alligator is a biotechnology company that has historically focused on tumor-directed immuno-oncology. Following a strategic refocus, Alligator is prioritizing the value of its economic interest in HLX22, an anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody being developed by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc., from which Alligator is entitled to a share of revenues without incurring development costs. The Company has discontinued further internal development of mitazalimab and is seeking to out-license or divest the asset. Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com .

Attachments Alligator Bioscience appoints Johan Giléus as CEO - Søren Bregenholt to step down at year-end

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/alligator-bioscience-appoints-johan-gil%c3%a9us-as-ceo-%e2%80%93-s%c3%b8ren-bregenhol-1232541