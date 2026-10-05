

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - CSL (CSL.AX) and Alentis Therapeutics have entered into an exclusive global collaboration and co-promotion agreement to advance lixudebart, a potential first-in-class therapy targeting claudin-1 for the treatment of rare kidney, liver and other diseases, CSL said in a statement.



The partnership combines Alentis' expertise in claudin-1-targeted therapies with CSL's global development and commercialization capabilities in nephrology, aiming to accelerate the development of innovative treatments for patients with serious and underserved diseases.



Lixudebart is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2 RENAL trial for patients with ANCA-associated vasculitis with rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis (AAV-RPGN), a rare autoimmune disorder that can cause severe and irreversible kidney damage, potentially leading to end-stage renal disease.



Beyond AAV-RPGN, the companies plan to develop the therapy for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a rare progressive kidney disease, and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a chronic autoimmune liver disease.



Under the terms of the agreement, CSL will pay Alentis US$355 million upfront, while Alentis could receive up to US$1.2 billion in additional commercial milestone payments. CSL will also fully fund completion of the ongoing Phase 2 RENAL trial, a planned Phase 3 trial in AAV-RPGN, Phase 2 studies in FSGS and PSC, and related development activities.



Once approved and commercialized, profits from lixudebart will be shared globally, with CSL receiving 55% and Alentis 45%.



The collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to expanding treatment options for patients with rare kidney and liver diseases while advancing a novel therapeutic approach targeting claudin-1.



CSL.AX was trading at A$177.33 up A$1.98 or 1.13%.



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