From ESS News Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has transferred its global energy storage business to Valo, a joint venture it owns equally with German engineering company RCT Solutions, and said it expects the new company to lose money in 2026 before turning positive toward the end of 2027. Valo, a utility-scale BESS integrator that includes Wärtsilä's Energy Storage business, launched on Oct. 1 after Wärtsilä and RCT Solutions closed their joint venture. Valo said it starts with more than 20 GWh across more than 130 projects worldwide. Peter Fath, previously CEO of RCT Solutions, is the CEO ...

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