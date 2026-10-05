

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The euro fell to nearly a 3-month low of 0.8460 against the pound, nearly a 1-1/2-year low of 1.1161 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 1-year low of 176.41 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 0.8498, 1.1254 and 177.65, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the euro dropped to nearly a 2-week low of 1.6090 and nearly a 5-month low of 1.5949 from last week's closing quotes of 1.6181 and 1.6037, respectively.



Against the NZ dollar and the Swiss franc, the euro edged down to 1.9972 and 0.9277 from last week's closing quotes of 2.0019 and 0.9326, respectively.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.82 against the pound, 1.10 against the greenback, 175.00 against the yen, 1.59 against the aussie, 1.58 against the loonie, 1.97 against the kiwi and 0.91 against the franc.



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