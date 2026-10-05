Alfa Laval initiates full integration of Desmet to strengthen oils, fats and biofuel segments

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval is initiating the process of fully integrating Desmet, bringing the two organizations and capabilities closer together as one strong global partner in process engineering solutions for the oils, fats and biofuel industries.

Alfa Laval acquired Desmet in 2022, including the operational units and brands of RoseDowns and Stolz, and Desmet has since then operated as a separate entity. When fully integrated, Desmet and Alfa Laval will create a unique position across the technology value chain, from seed to end product, supporting the oils, fats and biofuel industries in transitioning to more-sustainable production, more profitably and at scale. The Desmet brand will in the future be a product and process technology brand within Alfa Laval. The integration is expected to be completed by July 2027.

"By bringing our capabilities together, we can offer customers more integrated solutions, accelerate innovation and create even more value through the process. At the same time, we are preserving the specialist know-how and close customer relationships that Desmet is known for in the market today," says Sammy Hulpiau, President of the Food & Pharma Division.

Desmet's upstream extraction and processing expertise will be combined with Alfa Laval's technologies in separation, heat transfer and downstream processing. Together, these complementary capabilities create a broader and more-integrated offering in engineered solutions from one partner, helping simplify project execution and reduce complexity in highly competitive industries. The joint global sales, service and supply network will be extended with local teams in more than 150 countries.

The integration will happen in phases to ensure continuity for customers, partners and ongoing projects. Desmet will be integrated into Business Unit Process Engineering Solutions in the Food & Pharma Division in Alfa Laval.

About Desmet

Founded in Belgium in 1946, Desmet has more than 80 years of experience in engineering technologies and process solutions for oils and fats, proteins, feed and biofuels. Desmet became part of Alfa Laval in 2022.

www.desmet.com

Contacts

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations, Alfa Laval

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

[email protected]

Hanna Jeppsson

External Communications, Alfa Laval

Mobile: +46 767 77 61 56

[email protected]

This is Alfa Laval

Working closely with customers and partners worldwide, Alfa Laval challenges conventional thinking on engineering, quality, and innovation. Together, driving the solutions of the future, inspiring progress towards a more resourceful, less wasteful world.

Alfa Laval is set on creating positive impact in areas that society depends on, including energy, food, water, medicine, maritime transport and offshore operations. As a leading global provider of solutions in heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling, the company collaborates closely with many industries to optimize efficiency, reduce emissions and increase yields.

Alfa Laval was founded more than 140 years ago, has customers in over 100 countries, employs more than 23,500 people, and annual sales were 69.6 BSEK (6.6 BEUR) in 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-initiates-full-integration-of-desmet-to-strengthen-oils--fats-and-biofuel-segments,c4404368

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/905/4404368/a1d2720526d5cd61.pdf Alfa Laval initiates full integration of Desmet to strengthen oils fats and biofuels segments Alfa Laval press release https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/i/oils-and-biofuels,c3569765 Oils and biofuels

SOURCE Alfa Laval