Skanska AB: Skanska to construct new high school in Renton, Washington, USA for USD 110M, about SEK 1.0 billion

Skanska has signed a contract with the Renton School District for the new Renton High School project in Renton, Washington, USA. The contract is worth USD 110M, about SEK 1.0 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.

When complete, the new three-story, 32,500 square-meter (350,000 square-foot) comprehensive high school will have classroom capacity for 1,600 students. The campus will include core classrooms and other learning environments for Career and Technical Education, art, science and electives. The new campus also will include health services and special services spaces, community areas, a library, cafeteria, commons, gymnasiums, a lighted baseball/softball field and a practice football/soccer field.

Work has begun and the project is expected to be completed in Fall 2029.

For further information please contact:

Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, Daniela.Arellano@Skanska.com

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com/group.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2025 revenue totaling SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.