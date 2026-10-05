Skanska AB: Skanska signs contract amendment for education project in Western USA for USD 78M, about SEK 730M

Skanska has signed a contract amendment with an existing client for an education project located in the Western region of the USA. The contract is worth USD 78M, about SEK 730M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.

The project will replace the existing school on the same site. The new school will provide expanded opportunities for students and improved local infrastructure that serves as a major investment in the region's future.

Work has begun, and the building is expected to be completed in 2029.

For further information please contact:

Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, daniela.arellano@skanska.com

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com/group.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2025 revenue totaling SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.