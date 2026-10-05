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WKN: A2QKNY | ISIN: SE0015195771 | Ticker-Symbol: 83A
Frankfurt
05.10.26 | 08:55
1,532 Euro
+1,46 % +0,022
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FASADGRUPPEN GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FASADGRUPPEN GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5121,57809:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
40 Leser
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Fasadgruppen Group AB: Fasadgruppen appoints Magnus Blomberg as permanent CFO

Fasadgruppen has appointed Magnus Blomberg as permanent Chief Financial Officer, CFO. Magnus has served as Acting CFO since 1 June 2026 and has been with Fasadgruppen since April 2023, most recently as Group Controller and Head of Investor Relations.

"Since joining Fasadgruppen as Acting CEO, I have worked closely with Magnus and have seen his strong financial understanding, high capacity and confident handling of both financial reporting, capital market dialogue and the Group's broader financial matters. Magnus also knows Fasadgruppen and our business well. Appointing him as permanent CFO is therefore a natural step, and I have the unanimous support of the Board in this decision," says Eva Torberger, Acting CEO and President of Fasadgruppen.

Magnus Blomberg has held overall responsibility for the Group's finance function since June.
"I am grateful for the trust placed in me through this appointment as permanent CFO of Fasadgruppen. We have important and exciting work ahead of us, with a continued focus on profitability, strengthening the balance sheet and building further on the platform we have created. I look forward to continuing this work together with all the dedicated employees across Fasadgruppen," says Magnus Blomberg.

Magnus Blomberg holds a Master's degree in Business and Economics and has a background in auditing, controlling and financial reporting, with experience from several industries, including his time at EY in Stockholm. Since joining Fasadgruppen in 2023, he has worked with the Group's financial reporting, capital market communications and M&A.

For more information, please contact:

Eva Torberger, Acting CEO and President
Mail: eva.torberger@fasadgruppen.se

Magnus Blomberg, CFO & Head of IR
Mail: magnus.blomberg@fasadgruppen.se

About Fasadgruppen

Fasadgruppen Group AB (publ) acquires and develops entrepreneurial specialist companies that care for and create sustainable properties. The Group's subsidiaries possess expertise in all aspects of exterior work on properties, such as façades, windows, balconies and roofs. Common to most services is that they contribute to greater energy efficiency and a better living environment. Fasadgruppen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: FG). For more information, visit corporate.fasadgruppen.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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