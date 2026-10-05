Avanza Bank AB: September: Monthly statistics

The number of customers at Avanza has during 2026 increased by 148,400, amounting to 19,200 net new customers in September. This resulted in 2,391,100 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in September was SEK 7,180 m, amounting to SEK 58,500 m during 2026.

Sep-26 Aug-26 Change

month % Sep-25 Change

year % No. Customers 2,391,100 2,371,900 1 2,204,000 8 Net inflow, SEKm 7,180 7,350 -2 4,820 49 Savings capital, SEKm 1,276,600 1,263,500 1 1,053,600 21 of which deposits 114,200 114,400 0 119,000 -4 of which Savings account 65,800 65,000 1 44,300 49 of which external deposits 0 0 - 30,300 -100 Internally financed lending, SEKm 34,900 33,900 3 26,200 33 of which margin lending 13,800 13,700 1 11,500 20 of which mortgages 21,100 20,200 4 14,700 44 External mortgages, SEKm 21,300 21,000 1 21,600 -1 No. of brokerage-generating notes per trading day** 151,200 165,900 -9 169,000 -11 Turnover in brokerage-generating securities per trading day, SEKm** 5,020 5,410 -7 4,660 8 of which foreign trades, SEKm 1,560 1,740 -10 1,370 14

* Figures for the current month are preliminary.

** Excluding commission notes and turnover for mutual funds, discretionary management within Avanza Sigma, and non-brokerage generating trades such as Avanza Markets and brokerage class Start.

For further information please contact:

Elias Nilsson, Head of Communications

+46 (0) 70 154 00 53

elias.nilsson@avanza.se



Karolina Johansson, Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0) 8 409 422 08

IR@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.3 million customers with more than SEK 1,200 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 8.7 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is the largest Swedish player in terms of number of transactions and turnover on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, including First North. During the last 16 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir