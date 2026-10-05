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WKN: A2PG8N | ISIN: SE0012454072 | Ticker-Symbol: 1JJA
Stuttgart
05.10.26 | 09:31
34,710 Euro
+0,14 % +0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,68034,77009:47
34,71034,72009:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2026 08:30 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Avanza Bank AB: September: Monthly statistics

The number of customers at Avanza has during 2026 increased by 148,400, amounting to 19,200 net new customers in September. This resulted in 2,391,100 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in September was SEK 7,180 m, amounting to SEK 58,500 m during 2026.

Sep-26Aug-26Change
month %		Sep-25Change
year %
No. Customers2,391,1002,371,90012,204,0008
Net inflow, SEKm7,1807,350-24,82049
Savings capital, SEKm1,276,6001,263,50011,053,60021
of which deposits114,200114,4000119,000-4
of which Savings account65,80065,000144,30049
of which external deposits00-30,300-100
Internally financed lending, SEKm34,90033,900326,20033
of which margin lending13,80013,700111,50020
of which mortgages21,10020,200414,70044
External mortgages, SEKm21,30021,000121,600-1
No. of brokerage-generating notes per trading day**151,200165,900-9169,000-11
Turnover in brokerage-generating securities per trading day, SEKm**5,0205,410-74,6608
of which foreign trades, SEKm1,5601,740-101,37014

* Figures for the current month are preliminary.
** Excluding commission notes and turnover for mutual funds, discretionary management within Avanza Sigma, and non-brokerage generating trades such as Avanza Markets and brokerage class Start.

For further information please contact:
Elias Nilsson, Head of Communications
+46 (0) 70 154 00 53
elias.nilsson@avanza.se

Karolina Johansson, Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0) 8 409 422 08
IR@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.3 million customers with more than SEK 1,200 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 8.7 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is the largest Swedish player in terms of number of transactions and turnover on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, including First North. During the last 16 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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