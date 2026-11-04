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WKN: A2PG8N | ISIN: SE0012454072 | Ticker-Symbol: 1JJA
Tradegate
30.10.26 | 21:11
32,100 Euro
-1,17 % -0,380
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,99033,02010:38
32,99033,02010:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2026 08:30 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Avanza Bank AB: October: Monthly statistics

The number of customers at Avanza has during 2026 increased by 162,500, amounting to 14,100 net new customers in October. This resulted in 2,405,200 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in October was SEK 5,600 m, amounting to SEK 64,100 m during 2026.

Oct-26Sep-26Change
month %		Oct-25Change
year %
No. Customers2,405,2002,391,10012,223,5008





Net inflow, SEK m5,6007,180-225,07010





Savings capital, SEK m1,263,8001,276,600-11,079,60017
of which deposits114,400114,2000118,400-3
of which Savings account65,90065,800047,80038
of which external deposits00-24,600-100





Internally financed lending, SEK m36,20034,900426,60036
of which margin lending14,10013,800211,60022
of which mortgages22,10021,100515,00047
External mortgages, SEK m21,60021,300121,5000





No. of brokerage-generating notes
per trading day**		163,800151,2008203,700-20
Turnover in brokerage-generating securities
per trading day, SEK m**		5,3505,02075,870-9
of which foreign trades, SEK m1,6001,56031,830-13

* Figures for the current month are preliminary.
** Excluding commission notes and turnover for mutual funds, discretionary management within Avanza Sigma, and non-brokerage generating trades such as Avanza Markets and brokerage class Start.

For further information please contact:
Elias Nilsson, Head of Communications
+46 (0) 70 154 00 53
elias.nilsson@avanza.se

Karolina Johansson, Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0) 8 409 422 08
IR@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.4 million customers with more than SEK 1,200 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 8.7 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is the largest Swedish player in terms of number of transactions and turnover on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, including First North. During the last 16 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.