Avanza Bank AB: October: Monthly statistics

The number of customers at Avanza has during 2026 increased by 162,500, amounting to 14,100 net new customers in October. This resulted in 2,405,200 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in October was SEK 5,600 m, amounting to SEK 64,100 m during 2026.

Oct-26 Sep-26 Change

month % Oct-25 Change

year % No. Customers 2,405,200 2,391,100 1 2,223,500 8









Net inflow, SEK m 5,600 7,180 -22 5,070 10









Savings capital, SEK m 1,263,800 1,276,600 -1 1,079,600 17 of which deposits 114,400 114,200 0 118,400 -3 of which Savings account 65,900 65,800 0 47,800 38 of which external deposits 0 0 - 24,600 -100









Internally financed lending, SEK m 36,200 34,900 4 26,600 36 of which margin lending 14,100 13,800 2 11,600 22 of which mortgages 22,100 21,100 5 15,000 47 External mortgages, SEK m 21,600 21,300 1 21,500 0









No. of brokerage-generating notes

per trading day** 163,800 151,200 8 203,700 -20 Turnover in brokerage-generating securities

per trading day, SEK m** 5,350 5,020 7 5,870 -9 of which foreign trades, SEK m 1,600 1,560 3 1,830 -13

* Figures for the current month are preliminary.

** Excluding commission notes and turnover for mutual funds, discretionary management within Avanza Sigma, and non-brokerage generating trades such as Avanza Markets and brokerage class Start.

For further information please contact:

Elias Nilsson, Head of Communications

+46 (0) 70 154 00 53

elias.nilsson@avanza.se



Karolina Johansson, Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0) 8 409 422 08

IR@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.4 million customers with more than SEK 1,200 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 8.7 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is the largest Swedish player in terms of number of transactions and turnover on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, including First North. During the last 16 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir