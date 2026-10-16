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WKN: A2PG8N | ISIN: SE0012454072 | Ticker-Symbol: 1JJA
Tradegate
16.10.26 | 08:25
33,390 Euro
-1,39 % -0,470
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,25032,27009:47
32,25032,26009:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.10.2026 07:45 Uhr
59 Leser
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Avanza Bank AB: Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ): Interim Report January-September 2026

Third quarter 2026 compared to third quarter 2025

  • Operating income increased by 12 per cent to SEK 1,283 million, mainly driven by net interest income, net fund commissions, and net currency-related income. All income streams increased
  • Operating expenses increased by 12 per cent to SEK 362 million, mainly due to higher personnel costs and other expenses. Excluding international expansion, the cost increase for the full year is estimated at 9 per cent, in line with previous communication. During the quarter, SEK 11 million related to international expansion was expensed. The initial expectation that a total of SEK 50 million linked to the international expansion would affect the cost base for 2026 has been revised downwards to SEK 40 million. The overall cost estimate of SEK 120-150 million for the period until the Danish launch remains, of which around 20 per cent will be capitalised on the balance sheet
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 920 million, an increase of 13 per cent
  • Profit for the period amounted to SEK 790 million, an increase of 13 per cent
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 4.90, an increase of 12 per cent

Events during the quarter

  • Christian Sillesen was appointed Country Manager for Avanza in Denmark. He assumed his position on 12 October and reports directly to CEO Gustaf Unger
  • Avanza Sigma, the digital and algorithm-driven discretionary equity management solution, was broadly launched for Private Banking and Pro customers. Avanza's product offering was thereby expanded to also include asset management. At the end of the quarter, assets under management in Avanza Sigma amounted to SEK 710 million
  • Pre- and post-market trading in U.S. securities was launched
  • Named winner of Nordic's Best Personal Investment Platform in the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026

Quote from Gustaf Unger, CEO Avanza
"It is gratifying to see how Swedes' willingness to invest has returned, which is reflected both in our growth numbers - where we welcomed nearly 53,000 new customers in the quarter - and in our customers' trading patterns with strong net purchases and yet another record-high inflow to mutual funds. We deliver a strong third quarter, both financially and operationally. The successful launch of Avanza Sigma this autumn demonstrates how we continue to challenge the market with new, better solutions for savers. With three strong quarters behind us and an economic turnaround slowly gaining momentum, we look ahead with great confidence".


Q3Q2ChangeQ3ChangeJan-SepJan-SepChange

20262026%2025%20262025%
Operating income, SEK m1,2831,334-41,142123,8743,35615
Operating expenses, SEK m-362-406-11-32412-1,145-1,01113
Operating profit, SEK m920928-1818132,7272,34516
Profit for the period, SEK m790795-1699132,3392,00617
Earnings per share before dilution, SEK4.904.97-24.371214.5812.6815
Operating margin, %7270272070701
Return on shareholders' equity, %4443145-142411
Net inflow, SEK m23,10018,9002214,4006158,50047,70023
No. of new customers (net)52,80040,3003140,70030148,400132,30012
No. of customers at the end of the period2,391,1002,338,30022,204,00082,391,1002,204,0008
Savings capital at the end of the period, SEK m1,276,6001,208,30061,053,600211,276,6001,053,60021
Income to savings capital ratio, %0.410.47-0.050.45-0.030.450.46-0.01
Costs to savings capital ratio, %0.120.14-0.030.13-0.010.130.14-0.01

A webcast presentation will be held in English by Gustaf Unger, CEO, and Jonas Svärling, CFO, on 16 October 2026 at 10:00 CEST. There will be an opportunity to ask questions. Further information and registration for participation is available at
https://investors.avanza.se/en/ir/calendar/upcoming-events/interim-report-january-september-2026/.

This Interim Report is published in Swedish and English. In the event of any difference between the English version and the Swedish original, the Swedish version shall prevail.

For further information please contact:
Gustaf Unger, CEO
+46 (0)72 142 96 53
gustaf.unger@avanza.se

Jonas Svärling, CFO
+46 (0)8 409 420 11
jonas.svarling@avanza.se

Elias Nilsson, Head of Communications
+46 (0) 70 154 00 53
elias.nilsson@avanza.se

Karolina Johansson, Head of IR
+46 (0)8 409 422 08
ir@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.3 million customers with more than SEK 1,200 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 8.7 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is the largest Swedish player in terms of number of transactions and turnover on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, including First North. During the last 16 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir

This information is information that Avanza Bank Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-16 07:45 CEST.

Image Attachments

Gustaf Unger, CEO

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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