Avanza Bank AB: Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ): Interim Report January-September 2026

Third quarter 2026 compared to third quarter 2025

Operating income increased by 12 per cent to SEK 1,283 million, mainly driven by net interest income, net fund commissions, and net currency-related income. All income streams increased

Operating expenses increased by 12 per cent to SEK 362 million, mainly due to higher personnel costs and other expenses. Excluding international expansion, the cost increase for the full year is estimated at 9 per cent, in line with previous communication. During the quarter, SEK 11 million related to international expansion was expensed. The initial expectation that a total of SEK 50 million linked to the international expansion would affect the cost base for 2026 has been revised downwards to SEK 40 million. The overall cost estimate of SEK 120-150 million for the period until the Danish launch remains, of which around 20 per cent will be capitalised on the balance sheet

Operating profit amounted to SEK 920 million, an increase of 13 per cent

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 790 million, an increase of 13 per cent

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 4.90, an increase of 12 per cent

Events during the quarter

Christian Sillesen was appointed Country Manager for Avanza in Denmark. He assumed his position on 12 October and reports directly to CEO Gustaf Unger

Avanza Sigma, the digital and algorithm-driven discretionary equity management solution, was broadly launched for Private Banking and Pro customers. Avanza's product offering was thereby expanded to also include asset management. At the end of the quarter, assets under management in Avanza Sigma amounted to SEK 710 million

Pre- and post-market trading in U.S. securities was launched

Named winner of Nordic's Best Personal Investment Platform in the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026

Quote from Gustaf Unger, CEO Avanza

"It is gratifying to see how Swedes' willingness to invest has returned, which is reflected both in our growth numbers - where we welcomed nearly 53,000 new customers in the quarter - and in our customers' trading patterns with strong net purchases and yet another record-high inflow to mutual funds. We deliver a strong third quarter, both financially and operationally. The successful launch of Avanza Sigma this autumn demonstrates how we continue to challenge the market with new, better solutions for savers. With three strong quarters behind us and an economic turnaround slowly gaining momentum, we look ahead with great confidence".



Q3 Q2 Change Q3 Change Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Change

2026 2026 % 2025 % 2026 2025 % Operating income, SEK m 1,283 1,334 -4 1,142 12 3,874 3,356 15 Operating expenses, SEK m -362 -406 -11 -324 12 -1,145 -1,011 13 Operating profit, SEK m 920 928 -1 818 13 2,727 2,345 16 Profit for the period, SEK m 790 795 -1 699 13 2,339 2,006 17 Earnings per share before dilution, SEK 4.90 4.97 -2 4.37 12 14.58 12.68 15 Operating margin, % 72 70 2 72 0 70 70 1 Return on shareholders' equity, % 44 43 1 45 -1 42 41 1 Net inflow, SEK m 23,100 18,900 22 14,400 61 58,500 47,700 23 No. of new customers (net) 52,800 40,300 31 40,700 30 148,400 132,300 12 No. of customers at the end of the period 2,391,100 2,338,300 2 2,204,000 8 2,391,100 2,204,000 8 Savings capital at the end of the period, SEK m 1,276,600 1,208,300 6 1,053,600 21 1,276,600 1,053,600 21 Income to savings capital ratio, % 0.41 0.47 -0.05 0.45 -0.03 0.45 0.46 -0.01 Costs to savings capital ratio, % 0.12 0.14 -0.03 0.13 -0.01 0.13 0.14 -0.01

A webcast presentation will be held in English by Gustaf Unger, CEO, and Jonas Svärling, CFO, on 16 October 2026 at 10:00 CEST. There will be an opportunity to ask questions. Further information and registration for participation is available at

https://investors.avanza.se/en/ir/calendar/upcoming-events/interim-report-january-september-2026/.

This Interim Report is published in Swedish and English. In the event of any difference between the English version and the Swedish original, the Swedish version shall prevail.

For further information please contact:

Gustaf Unger, CEO

+46 (0)72 142 96 53

gustaf.unger@avanza.se

Jonas Svärling, CFO

+46 (0)8 409 420 11

jonas.svarling@avanza.se

Elias Nilsson, Head of Communications

+46 (0) 70 154 00 53

elias.nilsson@avanza.se

Karolina Johansson, Head of IR

+46 (0)8 409 422 08

ir@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.3 million customers with more than SEK 1,200 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 8.7 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is the largest Swedish player in terms of number of transactions and turnover on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, including First North. During the last 16 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir

This information is information that Avanza Bank Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-16 07:45 CEST.

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Gustaf Unger, CEO