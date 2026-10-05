HAKI Safety AB: HAKI Safety appoints Tomas Hilmarsson as new CEO and President

HAKI Safety's Board of Directors has appointed the Group's current CFO, Tomas Hilmarsson, as the new CEO and President, effective 1 November 2026. He succeeds Sverker Lindberg, who announced in May that he intends to leave his position.

Tomas Hilmarsson has served as CFO of HAKI Safety since 2022, where he has also overseen IT, HR, M&A and legal matters. He has contributed significantly to realising the Group's strategic shift from a conglomerate to today's international industrial Group, focusing on products and solutions that create safe working conditions for everyone working in challenging environments. Before HAKI Safety, he served as an authorised public accountant, advisor, and risk management consultant to several large international companies, and held various other senior positions at PwC for 17 years. Tomas holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from the School of Business, Economics and Law at the University of Gothenburg and Lund University.

Thomas Widstrand, Chairman of the Board of HAKI Safety, says: "The Board is very pleased that Tomas Hilmarsson has accepted the role as the Group's new CEO and President. We have worked closely with Tomas for many years and have witnessed his many qualities. He has the business development and financial experience the Board believes are important. We are also very pleased to have recruited internally, which ensures continuity and stability."

Tomas Hilmarsson says: "It is with great confidence that I have accepted the assignment to lead the HAKI Safety Group, and I would like to thank the Board for their trust in me. I feel strongly committed to my new responsibilities and look forward to continuing to develop the Group. I would also like to thank Sverker for just over four very educational years together."

Sverker Lindberg will be available as an advisor until the end of March 2027.

HAKI Safey will begin recruiting a new CFO immediately.

For more information, contact

Thomas Widstrand, Chairman of the Board

Email: info@hakisafety.com

Phone: +46 70 547 1810

Tomas Hilmarsson

Email: tomas.hilmarsson@hakisafety.com

Phone: +46 40 30 12 10

About HAKI Safety AB (publ)

HAKI Safety is an international industrial group, focusing on safety products and solutions that create safe working conditions at temporary workplaces. The group has annual sales of about SEK 1.2 billion and has since 1989 been listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. HAKI Safety offers a wide range of products and solutions within work zone safety, system scaffolds, and digital and technical solutions that help customers achieve safety and efficiency in their environments.

This information is information that HAKI Safety AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-05 09:30 CEST.