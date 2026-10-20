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HS

WKN: 878188 | ISIN: SE0000122673 | Ticker-Symbol: 7I6
Frankfurt
20.10.26 | 08:04
1,670 Euro
-4,84 % -0,085
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAKI SAFETY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAKI SAFETY AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2026 07:30 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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HAKI Safety AB: Interim report July-September 2026 - HAKI Safety AB (publ)

"Growing with the newly acquired Combisafe", Sverker Lindberg, President and CEO

Third quarter 2026

  • Net sales increased 8 percent to SEK 311 M (288). Organically, net sales decreased 4 percent. Acquisitions had a positive net impact on net sales of 11 percent, as did exchange rate effects of 1 percent.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 14 M (24). As previously communicated, the newly acquired Combisafe will negatively impact the Group's earnings until the restructuring and integration measures take full effect.
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 37 M (30). Items affecting comparability had a positive net impact on profit of SEK 26 M (9).
  • Costs for the restructuring and integration of Combisafe are estimated at about SEK 26 M, of which SEK 17 M impacted the third quarter. Operating profit was positively impacted by SEK 36 M as the value of the acquired assets exceeded the purchase price. Adjustments related to the revaluation of earnouts had a net positive effect on the result of SEK 10 M (9).
  • Net result after tax was SEK 28 M (32).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 3 M (1).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution totalled SEK 0.94 (1.07).
  • In July, the Group finalised the acquisition of Combisafe, a leading actor specialising in fall protection products with a broad presence across Europe and a strong brand reputation. An update on the restructuring and integration measures implemented, as well as their effects, was communicated in September.
  • The Group communicated updated financial targets in July.

January-September 2026

  • Net sales increased 10 percent to SEK 960 M (875). Organically, net sales increased 6 percent. Acquisitions and divestments had a positive net impact on net sales of 5 percent. Exchange rate effects had a negative net impact on net sales of 1 percent.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 54 M (50).
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 66 M (50).
  • Net result after tax was SEK 42 M (29).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 74 M (21).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution totalled SEK 1.41 (0.97).

Significant events after the end of the period

  • Tomas Hilmarsson, the Group's current CFO, was appointed CEO and President, effective 1 November 2026. He succeeds Sverker Lindberg, who announced in May that he intends to leave his position.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY2026 Q32025 Q32026 Q1-Q32025 Q1-Q3
Net sales311288960875
Gross profit118107356314
Adjusted EBITA14245450
Operating profit37306650
Profit before tax32354832
Net result28324229
Net sales, growth %8141015
Gross margin, %37.937.237.135.9
Adjusted EBITA, %4.58.35.65.7
Operating margin, %11.910.46.95.7
Earnings per share, before and after dilution, SEK0.941.071.410.97
Cash flow operating activities, SEK317421
Financial net debt, SEK M375377375377
Financial net debt / Adjusted EBITDA excl. IFRS 16, times2.82.72.82.7
Equity/assets ratio, %49454945

This is a translation of the Swedish original version. In the event of any differences between this translation and the Swedish language original, the latter shall prevail.

For more information, contact

Sverker Lindberg, President and CEO
Email: sverker.lindberg@hakisafety.com
Phone: +46 40 30 12 10

Tomas Hilmarsson
Email: tomas.hilmarsson@hakisafety.com
Phone: +46 40 30 12 10

About HAKI Safety AB (publ)

HAKI Safety is an international industrial group, focusing on safety products and solutions that create safe working conditions at temporary workplaces. The group has annual sales of about SEK 1.2 billion and has since 1989 been listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. HAKI Safety offers a wide range of products and solutions within work zone safety, system scaffolds, and digital and technical solutions that help customers achieve safety and efficiency in their environments.

This information is information that HAKI Safety AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-20 07:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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