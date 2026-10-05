Bangkok, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - The Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa has attracted 12,010 high-potential foreigners to Thailand in four years, generating approximately USD 1.28 billion (THB 43 billion) in economic value, according to the Board of Investment (BOI). The visa is a key mechanism for attracting executives and highly skilled personnel for future industries while increasing purchasing power and stimulating domestic spending and economic activity. A new online system now links services from four government agencies in an integrated process.





Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI)



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Introduced in September 2022 to attract high-potential foreigners to reside and conduct economic activities in Thailand, the LTR visa program has generated an average economic value of more than USD 107,000 (THB 3.6 million) per recipient, according to BOI data. The calculation covers visa fees, spending in Thailand by visa holders, direct investment, and tax revenue from highly skilled professionals.

Amid intensifying global competition for highly skilled personnel, the LTR visa is an important mechanism for bringing global talent into Thailand. This is particularly relevant as the country prepares for a new wave of investment in advanced-technology industries, including semiconductors and advanced electronics, digital technology and AI, humanoid robotics, aviation, and biotechnology.

"The LTR visa is a strategic pillar to attract global talent as Thailand absorbs a new wave of advanced technology investments," said Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the Board of Investment. "Drawing top-tier executives and technical specialists from around the world is vital to strengthening our national competitiveness and securing technology transfers from international partners."

Approved LTR visa recipients primarily come from leading economies. The United States accounts for the largest group, with more than 2,400 approvals, followed by Japan with more than 1,300 and the United Kingdom with more than 1,000. Japanese nationals comprise a notable share of the specialist bracket, aligning with Japan's heavy footprint in Thailand's automotive and precision-electronics supply networks.

The 12,010 approved LTR visa recipients fall into five categories: 1,779 Highly-Skilled Professionals; 1,043 Work-from-Thailand Professionals, who work from Thailand for overseas employers; 737 Wealthy Global Citizens; 4,561 Wealthy Pensioners; and 3,891 Dependents of recipients in the first four categories.

Among recipients in the Highly-Skilled Professionals and Work-from-Thailand Professionals categories, 54% hold executive-level positions and 36% are professionals in various fields; the remainder are at the technical level. Applicants in each category must meet specific criteria, such as requirements relating to assets, income, investment evidence, work experience, and health insurance, and undergo rigorous checks by the relevant agencies.

To handle rising application volumes and remove long-standing administrative bottlenecks, the BOI rolled out an integrated digital processing portal in September 2026. The platform centralizes review procedures across four primary state bodies: the Department of Consular Affairs, the Immigration Bureau, the Department of Employment, and the Revenue Department.

Complementing the portal, the Thailand Investment and Expat Services Center (TIESC), a one-stop service center, is located on floors 6-7 of the Parade Zone at One Bangkok. "The center is intended to strengthen Thailand's competitiveness in continuously attracting high-potential talent from around the world," said Mr. Narit.

In addition to attracting foreign talent through the LTR visa, BOI also facilitates visas and work permits for executives and personnel working in BOI-promoted businesses through the BOI Visa, and offers the Smart Visa for startups. BOI also supports the skills development of Thai personnel through the Skill Bridge measure, and helps Thai entrepreneurs adopt modern technology to enhance their competitiveness through the Business Transformation measure. These measures work hand in hand to attract international experts, develop Thai personnel, and upgrade Thai businesses, strengthening Thailand's readiness for the transition to a new economy driven by technology and innovation.

Note: Currency conversions are based on the Bank of Thailand's average selling rate of approximately 1 USD = 33.6 THB.

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Thailand Board of Investment (BOI)

Established in 1966, the Office of the Board of Investment (BOI) has played an important role for more than 60 years in promoting value-creating investment by both foreign and Thai investors, strengthening competitiveness and supporting Thailand's sustainable economic restructuring toward the new economy.

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