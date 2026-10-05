Join Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an interview with Catherine Flax, CEO of Zefiro Methane Corp. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI | OTCQB: ZEFIF | FSE: Y6B), a U.S. company focused on well plugging, methane measurement and carbon credits. Zefiro has just reported record fiscal 2026 revenue of $42.5 million, up 31%, with adjusted EBITDA moving from a $4 million loss to a positive $3.8 million. Flax explains how a sharper strategy and a realigned cost structure drove the turnaround, and why a $19.6 million Ohio contract and an $11.5 million state contract running through 2029 help smooth the seasonal swings of corporate work. She discusses the five additional rigs added through the Viking acquisition, what full utilization could mean for revenue, and why the company's first carbon sequestration well project widens its addressable market. A key theme is the AI build-out: data centers, power plants and other large projects are being built on land with orphan wells, and Zefiro is being called in to plug them. Flax also explains why the business does not depend on the oil price, how Zefiro competes in a split market, why its in-house training program creates a moat, and what investors should watch next, from margins and utilization to carbon credits. Essential for investors interested in environmental services, infrastructure and the energy transition.