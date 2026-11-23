The project adds to the Company's approximately US$40 million backlog of awarded government projects; 89% of IIJA Well Plugging Funding Remains to be Spent

Seneca 5F drew only three bids, reflecting a tightening supply of qualified well-plugging contractors as demand for services persists

Bradford, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Zefiro Methane Corp. (CBOE CA: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI"), a North American environmental services company specializing in the maintenance, remediation, and plugging of orphaned and end-of-life oil and gas wells for methane abatement, today announced that it has been awarded an additional US$2.2 million federally funded well-plugging project by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources ("ODNR").

The project, known as Seneca 5F, covers 14 orphaned oil and gas wells in Seneca County, Ohio. The project's scope includes preparing each well location, plugging the wells, removing flow lines and production equipment, and restoring the sites. Management expects Seneca 5F to carry a more robust margin profile than many of the well-plugging projects Zefiro has recently completed.

The award also adds to the approximately US$40 million backlog of awarded government well-plugging projects that the Company announced on October 19, 2026, which extends through June 2029.

Limited Contractor Capacity Meets Persistent Demand

Seneca 5F received only three bids, and Zefiro's was the only one submitted at market rates. Management views the limited response as a sign of a broader shift in the industry: demand for well-plugging services remains strong, but the supply of qualified contractors with the crews, equipment and experience to perform this work continues to tighten, limiting the capacity available to take on these projects.

Much of the federal funding behind that demand has yet to reach the field. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act ("IIJA"), signed into law in November 2021, allocated approximately US$4.7 billion to plug orphaned oil and gas wells across the United States, but more than 89% of the total has yet to be deployed.

Management Commentary

Zefiro Chief Executive Officer Catherine Flax commented: "Seneca 5F is a welcome addition to our government backlog and exactly the kind of work we love to perform. When we reported our first quarter results, we said our focus for fiscal 2027 is turning our pipeline into revenue at better margins, and with a higher expected margin than much of our recent well-plugging work, this project is a good example of what that looks like.

"Looking further ahead, more than 89% of the IIJA's orphaned well funding has yet to be spent, and states are now picking up the pace. With experienced in-house crews, an expanded equipment fleet and a long track record on government-funded projects, we believe Zefiro is well positioned to compete for these projects for years to come," concluded Flax.

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro Methane Corp. (CBOE CA: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) is a North American environmental services company specializing in the maintenance, remediation, and plugging of orphaned and end-of-life oil and gas wells for methane abatement. Through operating subsidiary Plants & Goodwin, Inc., a third-generation well services company with a 50-plus-year operating history, Zefiro is vertically integrated across the well lifecycle - measurement and monitoring, maintenance and remediation, plugging and abandonment, site restoration, and carbon credit origination - serving government and private-sector customers across 13 U.S. states. For more information, visit zefiroglobal.com.

Notice Regarding References to Zefiro Entities

In this press release, the standalone name/term "Zefiro" collectively refers to both (i) Zefiro Methane Corp. (incorporated in the province of British Columbia, Canada) and (ii) Subsidiaries of Zefiro Methane Corp. unless explicitly stated or otherwise implied by the context. Likewise, first-person linguistic mechanisms such as "We", "Our", and "Us" also collectively refer to Zefiro Methane Corp. and its subsidiaries unless explicitly stated or otherwise implied by the context.

For instances in which a precise entity must be identified, the exact legal name of the entity in question will generally be stated (e.g., "Zefiro Methane Corp." would refer to this entity only and not any of its subsidiaries).

This convention is used only for convenience to facilitate simple and plain-language disclosures to investors, and a comprehensive overview of Zefiro Methane Corp.'s subsidiaries that are collectively referred to with the "Zefiro" name/term can be found in the Company's most recent MD&A, which can be accessed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements are based on the current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions of management of the Company as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. These statements include, without limitation, expectations concerning the Company's operational outlook, the timing, scope, execution, completion, value, and expected margin of the Seneca 5F project, the timing, scope, execution, and value of the Pennsylvania project described in this news release, compensation under time-and-materials contract terms, the Company's backlog of awarded government projects and the timing of the work to be performed under it, the availability, timing, and pace of deployment of federal and state funding for orphaned well plugging, including funding under the IIJA, the supply of qualified well-plugging contractors and demand for well-plugging services, the Company's ability to secure future government and private-sector contracts, expected revenues and financial performance, business opportunities, and future operations. Such statements are based on assumptions considered reasonable by management, including the continued availability and deployment of federal and state funding, anticipated project schedules and scopes of work, timely receipt of necessary approvals, work authorizations, and payments, availability of personnel, equipment, and operational resources, and the absence of material adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These factors include, without limitation: (i) adverse economic and market conditions; (ii) changes in federal or state funding, policies, regulations, or environmental programs, including any pause, reduction, reallocation, or rescission of IIJA funding; (iii) the pace at which state agencies procure and award well-plugging contracts and the terms they offer; (iv) delays, modifications, reductions, or cancellations of contracts or projects, including changes in the number, timing, scope, funding, work authorizations, or payments associated with the projects described in this news release or the Company's backlog; (v) variability in the revenue and margins ultimately realized from the projects relative to their estimated value, including the hours and materials ultimately billed under time-and-materials contracts; (vi) operational, technical, environmental, weather, site access, permitting, labor, fuel, and equipment-related risks affecting project execution or costs; (vii) competition for government and private-sector contracts, including changes in the number of contractors bidding on such work; (viii) financing, liquidity, and working capital requirements; (ix) fluctuations in commodity prices and demand for environmental services; and (x) reliance on government agencies, customers, contractors, suppliers, and other third parties. Additional risks are described in the Company's management's discussion and analysis, annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These risks are not exhaustive. Although management considers its assumptions reasonable, there can be no assurance that anticipated results or events will occur as expected or at all. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise them, except as required by applicable law.

Also, this news release may include market and industry data obtained from publicly available sources and other third-party sources believed by the Company to be reliable. The Company has not independently verified all such information, including the underlying reports, methodologies, assumptions, or projections, and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Zefiro Methane Corp., nor shall it form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any investment decision.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by Zefiro Methane Corp. can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325044