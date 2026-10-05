

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed on Monday, with French stocks coming under selling pressure after a historic rout in French government debt.



The euro weakened to a 17-month low against the dollar on worries over rising borrowing costs and political instability in France.



The French-German 10-year bond spread stood at 146.30 basis points, after having spiked to a near 15-year high on Friday.



It is anticipated that France's debt-to-GDP ratio will increase from 119 percent this year to 122 percent next year.



The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.3 percent to 633.09 after climbing 0.8 percent on Friday.



The German DAX slipped 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 fell 0.9 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.4 percent.



In corporate news, Alm. Brand shares jumped 3 percent. The Danish insurance company raised its fiscal 2026 outlook following a favorable performance in the third quarter.



Novo Nordisk fell about 1 percent after the U.S. FDA delayed its decision on whether to approve its experimental hemophilia A drug.



AkzoNobel rallied 3 percent. The Dutch paints and coatings giant announced it had agreed to sell its Southeast Asian decorative paints business to Nippon Paint for $1.35 billion.



German telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom rose about 1 percent after saying it expects to save around €2.5 billion in indirect costs by 2030 compared to 2023.



French industrial gases giant Air Liquide gained 2 percent after unveiling its new strategic plan through 2030.



British telecom provider BT Group surged 2.3 percent after it acquired broadband operator TalkTalk out of administration.



Sirius Real Estate advanced 1.3 percent. The company, which owns and operates branded business parks, offices, and mixed-use workspaces across Germany and the United Kingdom, reported 11.3 percent year-on-year rent roll growth for the six months to September.



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