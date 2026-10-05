

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer price inflation accelerated in August due to the sharp increase in energy prices, data from Eurostat revealed Monday.



Producer prices increased 8.2 percent on a yearly basis in August, following July's 5.8 percent rise. Economists had forecast an annual growth of 8.1 percent.



Excluding energy, producer prices rose 3.4 percent after rising 3.1 percent in the previous month.



Within producer prices, prices of energy showed the biggest growth in August, up 21.0 percent from the last year. Prices of intermediate goods increased 6.8 percent and capital goods prices moved up 2.6 percent.



Prices of durable consumer goods rose 3.4 percent, while non-durable consumer goods prices fell 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices grew 1.9 percent, in line with expectations, and faster than the 1.6 percent rise posted in July.



Producer prices in the EU climbed 1.9 percent on a monthly basis and advanced 8.0 percent from the previous year.



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