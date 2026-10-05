

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 6-day high of 1.2441 against the NZ dollar, a 4-day high of 109.95 against the yen and nearly a 2-week high of 1.6087 against the euro, from early lows of 1.2376, 109.43 and 1.6191, respectively.



Against the Canada and the U.S. dollars, the aussie edged up to 0.9926 and 0.6967 from early lows of 0.9905 and 0.6932, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.25 against the kiwi, 113.00 against the yen, 1.59 against the euro, 1.00 against the loonie and 0.71 against the greenback.



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