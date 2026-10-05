DataMEDS AI, Inc.: Datameds AI Files DBAs Datameds SI And Corexa Health SI And Reminds Shareholders Of Record As Of August 7, 2026 Of Dream Bowl Meme Coin I Payment

Healthcare IT Company and its Subsidiary Undertake Action Following US Government's Updated Nomenclature

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / DataMeds AI, Inc . (NASDAQ:MEDS) ("DataMeds AI," "DataMEDS SI," "DataMEDS," or the "Company"), a healthcare company leveraging its Health IT and physical infrastructure together with its artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx and smart contracts platform PharmacyChain, today announced that it has filed DBAs for 'DataMEDS SI' and 'Corexa Health SI'. The Company also reminded shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2026 (the "Record Date") that the previously announced distribution (the "Distribution") of Dream Bowl Meme Coin I tokens (the "Dream Bowl Tokens") was paid on September 9, 2026 (the "Payment Date").

"With rapidly changing policy as it relates to artificial intelligence, including U.S. government nomenclature now referring to it as super intelligence [1] , we felt it was prudent to protect the Company's branding," said Gerald Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS. "We are not currently bolstering this protection strategy with trademark filings to further protect our position. Additionally, we have now completed the distribution of Dream Bowl Meme Coin I tokens and encourage qualifying shareholders to access their property."

Details for qualifying shareholders to access their Dream Bowl Mem Coin I tokens are available at: https://datamedsai.com/digital-asset-distributions/ [2] .

Record Holders are entitled to receive fifty (50) Dream Bowl Tokens for each one (1) share of common stock of the Company ("Common Stock") held (or for each one (1) share of Common Stock issuable or deemed issuable upon exercise or conversion of such other eligible securities).

DataMEDS listed the Dream Bowl Tokens on the Biconomy exchange on www.biconomy.com ("Biconomy"), a global centralized cryptocurrency exchange, in the third quarter of 2026. DataMEDS believes that such listing may deliver liquidity and allow for broad distribution of such tokens for the Record Holders.

In order to receive the Dream Bowl Tokens, the Record Holders are required to open a digital wallet with Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT, "Datavault") and execute an Opt-In Agreement, pursuant to which such holders will agree, among other things, to the payment conditions set forth therein, and acknowledge that such holders understand the process for receiving the Dream Bowl Tokens, and that the Dream Bowl Tokens may not have or maintain any value.

The Company has provided further instructions regarding wallet setup, token access, and payment process in a communication prior to the Payment Date, ensuring that all Record Holders can properly claim and receive their tokens.

DataVault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) received a notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for a patent application targeting naked and excessive short selling through tokenized dividend distribution entitled "Method and System for Mitigating Naked and Excessive Short Selling through Tokenized Dividend Distribution [3] ," with all 24 claims allowed.

About Dream Bowl Meme Coin I Token

The Dream Bowl Token is a digital collectible intended solely for personal, non-commercial use. The Dream Bowl Token does not in and of itself: (i) represent or confer any equity, voting, dividend, profit-sharing, or ownership rights in the Company or any other entity; (ii) provide any right to receive monetary payments, distributions, or appreciation; or (iii) create any expectation of profit or reliance on the managerial or entrepreneurial efforts of the Company or others. The Dream Bowl Token is not designed or intended to function as an investment, currency, or financial product, and it is not being offered, sold, or distributed for fundraising or capital-raising purposes. Use of the Dream Bowl Token is limited to entertainment, event-access, and digital-collectible functions. Any transferability features are provided solely to support personal digital item portability and not to facilitate or imply investment or speculative use.

About DataMeds AI, Inc.

DataMeds AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) (formerly Wellgistics Health, Inc.) is a healthcare company that focuses on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units through its Health IT platforms to deliver a better experience for consumers and providers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., DataMEDS incorporates the artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx and blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain into Tollo Health, LLC's Health Lives Here mobile application, and its Corexa Health subsidiary provides pharmacy dispensing and pharmacy-related services, including the distribution of products developed by Tollo Health.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: future events, including, but not limited to the continued revenue growth at Corexa Pharmacy; that the September results are preliminary, unaudited and subject to change; demand for Tollo Health products and GLP-1 adjunct products will continue to grow; fulfillment of Health Lives Here prescriptions will continue; potential oncology demand from the Helomics acquisition will grow; and the upgrade of the Corexa Pharmacy location be compelted, the development of a proprietary blockchain and the development of provider-network features, the creation of the Health Lives Here pharmacy network, the success of the NFL Alumni Health partnership, the companies' proposed transaction with DataVault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT), Scilex Holding Company, EOS Holdings and HealthBridge Advisors (controlling shareholder of Tollo Health, LLC); the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions applicable to any of the foregoing; the receipt of stockholder approval and any other required approvals; the Company's anticipated business strategy, operating plans and growth opportunities; the integration of telemedicine, pharmacy, laboratory, wearable-device, artificial intelligence, blockchain and data-management technologies; the proposed development, commercialization and expansion of EinsteinRx AI, PharmacyChain, Health Lives Here and related platforms; the anticipated growth of the market for Long COVID products and related treatment approaches; the companies' ability to empower patients to access, manage, control or monetize health data; the anticipated benefits of the companies' technology platforms, strategic relationships and business combinations; the Company's capitalization, outstanding securities, lock-up arrangements, public float and registration statements; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund operations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

DataMeds AI Media Contact

James Lambert, Vice President

Rubenstein Public Relations

Phone: 212.805.3024

Email: jlambert@rubensteinpr.com

DataMeds AI Investor Contact

Investor Relations: IR@datamedsai.com

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[1] https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2026/09/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-inaugurates-the-era-of-super-intelligence/

[2] https://datamedsai.com/digital-asset-distributions/

[3] https://ir.datavaultsite.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/472/datavault-ai-receives-uspto-notice-of-allowance-for-patent-targeting-naked-and-excessive-short-selling-through-tokenized-dividend-distribution

SOURCE: DataMEDS AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/datameds-ai-files-dbas-datameds-si-and-corexa-health-si-and-reminds-s-1232634