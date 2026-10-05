Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) will release its third quarter 2026 financial results by 06:00 EDT/11:00 CET on Thursday, October 29, 2026. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EDT/14:00 CET, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.

Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 833 461 5787 UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 44 808 196 8935 Access code: 806577257 Live webcast (listen-only) https://www.linde.com/investors/financial-reports Web replay Available on demand beginning at 10:30 EDT/15:30 CET on

Thursday, October 29, 2026, at: https://www.linde.com/investors/financial-reports

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at https://www.linde.com/investors/financial-reports.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2025 sales of $34 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

Linde serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals energy, food beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications, enabling space exploration and launch technologies, delivering ultra-high-purity and specialty gases for semiconductor manufacturing, providing life-saving medical oxygen and enabling clean hydrogen production and carbon capture to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer growth, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261005926054/en/

Contacts:

Anna Davies

Director

External Communications

Linde plc

Forge, 43 Church Street West, Woking, Surrey, GU21 6HT, United Kingdom

Phone: +44 1483 244705, Mobile: +44 7789637174

Anna.Davies@linde.com

www.linde.com