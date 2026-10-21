

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Industrial gases supplier Linde plc (LIN.DE, LIN) announced on Wednesday that it has expanded its long-term supply agreement with Tata Steel by doubling its on-site capacity at the steelmaker's Kalinganagar Industrial Complex in Odisha, India.



Linde said it increased capacity through the de-captivation of two air separation units at Kalinganagar, which are now supplying oxygen, nitrogen and argon for Tata Steel's iron and steelmaking operations.



The company said the additional capacity would support Tata Steel's plans to increase annual steel production at Kalinganagar to 8 million tons from 3 million tons.



Linde said the new units increased its total capacity in the Kalinganagar region to more than 7,000 tons of oxygen per day.



The company said the additional air separation units would also help meet growing demand for industrial gases in the regional merchant market.



On the XETRA, shares of Linde were gaining 0.72 percent, changing hands at 445.80 euros.



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