Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) today announced it has expanded its long-term supply of industrial gases to Tata Steel Limited at its Kalinganagar Industrial Complex in Odisha, India.

Under a long-term supply agreement, Linde has doubled its on-site capacity for Tata Steel through the de-captivation of two air separation units (ASUs) at Kalinganagar. The newly acquired units are now providing oxygen, nitrogen and argon for Tata Steel's iron and steelmaking operations. The additional capacity will help enable Tata Steel to increase annual steel production at Kalinganagar from three million tons to eight million tons per year.

The new ASUs bring Linde's total capacity in the Kalinganagar region to more than seven thousand tons of oxygen per day. In addition to supporting Tata Steel's growth, the additional ASUs will help Linde meet increasing demand for industrial gases across the regional merchant market.

"This expansion with Tata Steel underscores the strength of our long-standing relationship and highlights the critical role of industrial gases in steelmaking," said Moloy Banerjee, President ASEAN South Asia, Linde. "The project further deepens our network density in an important industrial region and positions Linde to capture further growth opportunities in India."

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2025 sales of $34 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

Linde serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals energy, food beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications, enabling space exploration and launch technologies, delivering ultra-high-purity and specialty gases for semiconductor manufacturing, providing life-saving medical oxygen and enabling clean hydrogen production and carbon capture to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer growth, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

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Contacts:

Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com



Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com