Unibap Space Solutions AB: Unibap Space Solutions joins forces with Leonardo to strengthen space-based ISR capabilities

The collaboration will bring high-performance computing to Leonardo's Earth observation constellation, enabling faster processing and delivery of intelligence from orbit

Antalya, Türkiye - 05 Oct 2026 - Unibap Space Solutions joins forces with Leonardo Sp.A., through its Space Division, to strengthen Europe's and its allies' intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities from space.

The companies will collaborate on an advanced version of Unibap's next-generation iX20 high-performance computing platform, specifically adapted to the demanding requirements of defense and emergency applications in space.

By moving more data processing and analysis directly onboard satellites, the collaboration will support a shift from traditional space-based intelligence-gathering toward faster delivery of actionable surveillance and reconnaissance insights. Processing space information at the edge reduces the need to transmit large volumes of raw sensor data to the ground before analysis, shortening the path from observation to information that can support operational and tactical decision-making.

The iX20 will support Leonardo's Earth observation constellation, which capitalizes the full spectrum of space alliance, Thales Alenia Space, Telespazio ad e-geos technologies and solutions and comprises advanced Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and Electro-Optical Very High Resolution satellites interconnected through high-speed inter-satellite links. The architecture is designed to enable intelligence and data to be processed in orbit and immediately delivered to the ground.

Massimo Claudio Comparini, Managing Director, Space Division at Leonardo, said:

"Our renewed collaboration with Unibap marks a further step in bringing advanced high-performance computing capabilities directly into orbit. By integrating this technology into Space Guardian, Leonardo's proprietary Earth observation constellation, and its building blocks, we will strengthen its ability to process and transform data into valuable information already in space, shortening the time from observation to delivery. This will further enhance the full spectrum of added value geospatial services of the new-generation constellation which enables both institutional and commercial data analytics applications "

Johan Åman, CEO of Unibap Space Solutions, said:

"Intelligence is most valuable when it reaches the user at the right time. By bringing high-performance computing directly into orbit, we can dramatically shorten the path from sensor data to actionable information. Working with Leonardo to develop an advanced version of iX20 for their proprietary Earth observation constellation is an important step in our ambition to make advanced edge computing a core capability for European and allied space-based ISR."

The collaboration combines Leonardo's capabilities across space, sensing and defense systems with Unibap's expertise in high-performance edge computing for space. Together, the companies aim to enable a new generation of space architectures in which satellites not only collect data, but increasingly process and transform it into intelligence directly in orbit.

About Unibap Space Solutions

Unibap Space Solutions is a Swedish high-tech space company at the forefront of edge computing technology. Our advanced hardware, software and services empower both defense and commercial space missions. Unibap Space Solutions is transforming the industry through trustworthy innovation in Space.

Contact information

Anders Persson,

Head of Strategy & Products, Unibap Space Solutions,

anders.persson@unibap.com,

072-22 07 206

Hannes Lind-Skogsberg,

Talent & Communications Officer, Unibap Space Solutions,

hannes.lind-skogsberg@unibap.com,

070-565 67 99