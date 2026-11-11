Unibap Space Solutions AB: Unibap Space Solutions appoints Morena Bernardini as SVP Global Growth and Group Chief Revenue Officer

Unibap Space Solutions AB (publ) ("Unibap") has appointed Morena Bernardini as Senior Vice President of Global Growth and Group Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With extensive international leadership experience from the aerospace and defense industries, Morena will strengthen Unibap's commercial organization and support its continued expansion in the global space and defense markets.

Morena Bernardini brings over 15 years of leadership in the international space and defense sector, having previously served as Secretary General of MBDA and Vice President of Strategy at ArianeGroup. In her new role, Morena will oversee Unibap's group-wide commercial strategy, with responsibility for continued revenue growth, deepened strategic partnerships, and expanding international sales across commercial, civil, and defense space markets, including leading the continued strengthening of Unibap's U.S. presence and operational capabilities.

Unibap is strengthening its presence in the United States, with ongoing investments in its U.S. organization and efforts to establish domestic production and supply-chain capabilities. These initiatives are part of the company's broader strategy to support growing demand from U.S. commercial, defense, and intelligence customers.

The appointment comes during a period of commercial acceleration for Unibap, following high-profile agreements to deploy its software-defined computing platforms for constellations and satellite-based intelligence missions.

"We are delighted to welcome Morena to Unibap's executive leadership team. Her experience managing complex industrial partnerships and deep understanding of the global space ecosystem will be valuable as we scale our commercial operations. As aerospace infrastructure shifts rapidly toward intelligent onboard data processing, Morena's strategic vision will help us strengthen our position as a leading provider of high-performance edge computing solutions, both in space and defense applications", said Johan Åman, CEO of Unibap.

Prior to her role at MBDA, Bernardini drove Strategy, Business Development and International Affairs across Airbus Defence and Space, Thales Alenia Space, and ArianeGroup, playing a pivotal role in shaping European launcher governance.

She holds a Master's degree in Aerospace and Astronautical Engineering from La Sapienza University of Rome, and an Executive Master in Management of Industrial Alliances from INSEAD.

"Unibap is at the forefront of a major transformation in space technology. Satellite operators increasingly need more than data transmission. They need intelligent, time-critical data processing and analytics in space to address complex challenges across defense, Earth observation, and connectivity. I look forward to working with the Unibap team to build on our cutting-edge technology, strengthen global partnerships, and deliver lasting value to our commercial and institutional customers," said Morena Bernardini, SVP Global Growth and Group Chief Revenue Officer at Unibap Space Solutions.

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Uppsala, November 11, 2026

For more information, please contact:

Johan Åman

CEO

ceo@unibap.com

+46 70 821 00 51

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About Unibap Space Solutions

Unibap Space Solutions is a Swedish high-tech space company at the forefront of edge computing technology. Our advanced hardware, software and services empower both defense and commercial space missions. Unibap Space Solutions is transforming the industry through trustworthy innovation in Space. The company's Quality Management System is certified according to SS-EN ISO 9001:2015. The company is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For more information, please visit the Company's website unibap.com.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.