Unibap Space Solutions AB: First order for space-based signal intelligence

Unibap Space Solutions AB (publ) ("Unibap") has signed its first contract to supply satellite edge computing platforms for a space-based signal intelligence (SIGINT) mission. The customer is a European space defence company. The initial order covers a handful of computers and represents Unibap's entry into a new application with potential for larger deployments.

The computing platforms will support onboard processing in the mission's satellites. The identities of the customer and end user, as well as the platform selected, remain confidential.

The initial order could be a door-opener into a new and interesting field of applications for in-orbit compute. More broadly, persistent observation using low-Earth-orbit SIGINT constellations requires multiple satellites to maintain coverage as individual spacecraft pass overhead. This creates potential for significant demand for satellite computing platforms as operators expand coverage and observation continuity.

"This first order is an important step into a new application for Unibap. Although the initial volume is small, it gives us an opportunity to establish our technology in a field with substantial growth potential. Advanced onboard processing can enable satellites to analyse a broader spectrum and information from many different sources simultaneously. Combined with the need for persistent coverage, this creates an opportunity for deployment at scale," says Johan Åman, CEO of Unibap Space Solutions.

Unibap's perspective on the development of space-based SIGINT is explored in the LinkedIn article "Space-based signal intelligence: the next breakthrough in how we use space?" by Anders Persson, Head of Strategy & Products. The article discusses the history of signal intelligence and the separate challenges of data throughput and persistent observation.

Read the full article about space-based signal intelligence.

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For more information, please contact:

Johan Åman

CEO

ceo@unibap.com

+46 70 821 00 51

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About Unibap Space Solutions

Unibap Space Solutions is a Swedish high-tech space company at the forefront of edge computing technology. Our advanced hardware, software and services empower both defense and commercial space missions. Unibap Space Solutions is transforming the industry through trustworthy innovation in Space. The company's Quality Management System is certified according to SS-EN ISO 9001:2015. The company is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For more information, please visit the Company's website unibap.com.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.