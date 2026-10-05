Nepra Foods Introduces Nepra Wellness, Unifying Its Expanding Food, Beverage and Wellness Platform

New market-facing identity brings together the Company's operating capabilities under "One Platform. Many Brands."

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTCQB:NPRFF) ("Nepra" or the "Company") today announced the launch of its redesigned corporate website and introduced Nepra Wellness, a new market-facing identity that brings the Company's operating capabilities together under one business platform.

Built around the positioning "Where Wellness Grows" and "One Platform. Many Brands.", Nepra Wellness reflects the Company's expansion beyond its historical focus on ingredient sales and product development into food, beverage and wellness businesses supported by domestic manufacturing, supply-chain infrastructure and consumer brands.

The strategy builds upon Nepra's existing operating business, which reported $8,311,972 in revenue (CAD) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, as disclosed in the Company's audited annual financial statements filed on July 30, 2026.

From Strategy to Execution

The introduction of Nepra Wellness follows a period of expansion across the Company's operations and provides a unified presentation of its existing and recently added capabilities.

Effective July 31, 2026, Nepra completed its previously announced acquisition of the Lewiston, Idaho beverage manufacturing operation, expanding the Company into domestic beverage manufacturing. On September 9, 2026, the associated water permit was formally transferred to Nepra marking the final step of the acquisition.

The Lewiston facility provides Nepra with domestic beverage manufacturing infrastructure to support third-party production and Company-owned initiatives, including Purpose Water. The brand is being developed around alkaline water with naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes, packaged in recyclable aluminum.

At its approximately 31,000-square-foot Centennial, Colorado facility, Nepra has expanded its warehousing, distribution and fulfillment operations to support third-party CPG brands. The Company is currently providing services to businesses across wellness categories beyond its traditional ingredient customer base while pursuing additional fulfillment and e-commerce relationships.

Nepra also continues to build upon its specialty ingredient business and product-development activities while preparing for a renewed commercial focus on PROPASTA, the Company's high-protein, high-fiber consumer brand.

Together, these operations represent the business activities currently presented under the Nepra Wellness market-facing identity.

One Platform. Many Brands.

Through Nepra Wellness, the Company is bringing together its capabilities in ingredient sales, product development, manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, fulfillment and e-commerce services. These capabilities may be provided individually or in combination depending on the scope of a customer relationship.

By utilizing existing infrastructure across multiple customer and brand relationships, the Company intends to increase the commercial utilization of its operating assets.

Where Wellness Grows

While food and nutrition remain important components of Nepra's business, the Company is also evaluating opportunities in beverage, beauty, personal care and other wellness-oriented consumer categories.

Nepra evaluates these opportunities through four internally developed principles: People, Planet, Performance and Purpose. This framework is used by the Company in evaluating brands, products and potential business relationships.

"Nepra Wellness provides a clearer representation of how our businesses and operating capabilities fit together," said Billy Hogan, Chief Executive Officer of Nepra Foods. "During fiscal 2026 and the first half of fiscal 2027, we expanded our operations to include third-party fulfillment and domestic beverage manufacturing while continuing our ingredient and product-development activities. Our focus is on operating these businesses, developing customer relationships and evaluating additional opportunities that fit within the platform."

Technology Supporting Commercial Growth

The redesigned website and digital platform were developed in collaboration with Jack Faulkner, founder of Pixel & Mortar LLC, who worked alongside Nepra to translate the Company's evolving business model into a clearer digital experience for investors, customers and prospective partners.

The launch represents the first phase of what Nepra expects to be an ongoing technology relationship with Faulkner. Future projects are expected to explore practical applications of technology and AI to improve the Company's targeted and proactive business-development efforts.

Visit the new Nepra website at www.neprafoods.com.

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods Inc. is building a diversified wellness platform designed to provide the infrastructure, expertise and resources that help consumer brands grow.

The Company combines its foundation in specialty ingredients and product development with domestic manufacturing, supply-chain services and consumer products. Through Nepra Wellness, these capabilities are being brought together under "One Platform. Many Brands." to support Nepra-owned businesses and selected wellness-focused partners.

Media Contact & Investor Contact

Billy Hogan

Email: investors@neprafoods.com

Investor Relations

Toll-Free: 844-566-1917

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development, results of operations, and those listed in filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

SOURCE: Nepra Foods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/nepra-foods-introduces-nepra-wellness-unifying-its-expanding-food-bevera-1229913