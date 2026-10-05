SMX Public Limited: Benzinga Reports Highlights SMX Performance, Technology

https://www.benzinga.com/markets/equities/26/10/62126697/smx-security-matters-shares-after-hours-truegold

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Benzinga recently published an article on SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) covering the company's trueGold platform, its molecular marking technology and its Digital Material Passport platform. The article, published October 2, also references SMX's recent company announcements.

SMX also recently reported its financial results for the first half of 2026.

The company has been the subject of recent media, including profiles and reports in Forbes, Rolling Stone, Time, the Chicago Tribune, the Miami Herald, the Los Angeles Tribune and other international news platforms.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials, including solids, liquids and gases, allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/benzinga-reports-highlights-smx-performance-technology-1232618