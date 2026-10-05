Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Valor Gold Corp. (TSX: VGC) (OTCQB: VLGDF) ("Valor" or the "Company") announces with profound sadness the sudden illness and passing of Mark Ashley, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board of Directors. He was a deeply respected and admired executive and a mentor to the entire Valor team. He will be greatly missed.

Alan Edwards, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will assume the duties of Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis. Alan brings significant mining industry experience, a strong understanding of Valor and Courageous Lake, and continuity of leadership as the Company moves forward.

The Board does not immediately intend to search for a permanent CEO or fill the vacancy on the Board created by Mark's passing.

Alan Edwards commented: "Mark created a compelling vision for Valor and assembled the right team to achieve this. Our plans for the foreseeable future are set and our task as a company is to implement the direction that has been established. We are now, more than ever, committed to building upon the foundations that Mark laid to establish Valor as a premier Canadian exploration and development company. Mark was a remarkable leader, colleague and friend whose intelligence, integrity, humor and passion made a lasting impression on everyone at Valor."

About Valor Gold Corp.

Valor is a Canadian gold exploration and development company formed through the strategic spin-out of the Courageous Lake Gold Project in the Northwest Territories. The Company's mandate is to focus technical and financial resources on advancing a large-scale gold system through disciplined exploration, resource expansion, and staged development planning. For further information about the Company, please visit Valor's website at www.valorgold.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Alan Edwards"

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

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