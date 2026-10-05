

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has announced the formation of the Super Intelligence Force, which he said is focused to ensure that America continues to lead the world in artificial intelligence.



Announcing the formation of the SIF in a post on Truth Social Sunday, Trump said, 'The Super Intelligence Force is tasked with coordinating the effort of the Federal Government to ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence, which many say is bigger than the Industrial Revolution, and the Internet, and will protect the interests, and improve the lives, of all Americans.'



The group will be led by will Director of National Intelligence, Jay Clayton; Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, Andrew Ferguson; Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, and Chief Technology Officer, Emil Michael; and Director of the Office of Personnel Management, Scott Kupor.



It will report to the President and the Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles.



The Force will coordinate the Federal Government's engagement with consumers, public interest groups, religious organizations, critical infrastructure providers and Super Intelligence Companies.



Trump's announcement comes as his stand on many AI-related issues being publicly challenged.



Trump's denial of potential risks posed by Artificial intelligence as hoax was rejected by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.



A week ago, OpenAI backed out of a proposed new AI model due to safety concerns comes amid rising calls for tighter overlook on cutting-edge artificial intelligence models.



At a meeting convened by the White House last week, top executives of AI companies committed to improve internal scrutiny of their AI models.



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