

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Wereldhave Belgium (WEHB.BR), a real estate company, on Monday announced a partnership with Nespresso, affiliated to Swiss food and beverage major Nestlé SA (NSRGY, NSRGF), to open N-Point in shopping centers.



The company has opened The Point service hub at Ville 2 shopping centre in Charleroi, featuring the first Nespresso N-Point to open in a Belgian shopping centre.



The Point allows Nespresso customers to select and purchase Vertuo and Original capsules through a digital terminal and collect their orders from The Point hosts. It also offers services including parcel collection, postal services, a laundromat and stroller rental.



The company said two additional N-Points are set to open in early November at Shopping Les Bastions in Tournai and Ring Kortrijk, expanding the concept to three shopping centres in Belgium.



The opening is part of Wereldhave's Full-Service Center strategy, launched in 2019 to make its shopping centres more focused on everyday needs.



For Nespresso, the sale at The Point forms part of its omnichannel distribution strategy, which combines its own boutiques, selected retail partners and pop-up concepts.



The three centres with Nespresso receive 12.5 million visits combined each year, while The Point attracts more than 0.55 million visitors annually.



Shares of Wereldhave Belgium were trading at 50.40 euros, down 0.20 euros, or 0.39 percent in Euronext Brussels.



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