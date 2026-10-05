Sterling Metals Corp.: Sterling Extends Higher Grade Core of MEPS Copper Zone Intersecting 44.1m of 1.02% CuEq within 187m Near-Surface Interval of Continuous Copper Mineralization

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) ("Sterling" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from drill holes SC-26-27 and SC-26-28 at the MEPS Zone ("MEPS"), part of the Company's ongoing drill program at the Soo Copper Project ("Soo Copper" or the "Project"), near Batchewana Bay, Ontario. SC-26-27 extends the continuous higher-grade mineralization across the MEPS Copper Zone 6 returning 44.1m of 1.02% CuEq within a near-surface longer interval of 187m grading 0.34% CuEq (Figure 2). Copper mineralization continues to expand with continued drilling.

Highlights:

SC-26-27 extended the near surface zone of continuous, higher-grade mineralization returning 44.1m grading 1.02% CuEq (0.96% Cu) including 18.2m of 2.02% CuEq (1.92% Cu) within a longer, near-surface interval of 187m grading 0.34% CuEq (0.32% Cu).

Intersected discrete zones of very copper-rich mineralization, including those developed in association with strong hydrothermal breccias, which are clearly characteristic of the MEPS system and occur across a broad continuous footprint of copper mineralization.

Sterling has now completed 53 holes totaling more than 22,000m in 2026, exceeding the Company's minimum 20,000m drill program. Given the cost advantages and lack of drill seasonality, drilling continues with no current plans to stop.

Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration and Evaluation, commented, "SC-26-27 is another encouraging result from a system that continues to get larger as we drill it. The hole returned 44.1 metres grading 1.02% CuEq (0.96% Cu), including 18.2 metres grading 2.02% CuEq (1.92% Cu), extending the continuous, higher-grade core zone of MEPS to the west within a broad, coherent envelope of copper mineralization. We are particularly excited by the continuity we are seeing from hole to hole and, importantly, the system remains open along strike in both directions. We have now drilled more than 22,000 metres this year and the results continue to give us compelling reasons to keep drilling and expanding the system. Our great cost advantages and the lack of shutdowns due to seasonality allow us to keep drilling."

Figure 1. Plan map of the MEPS Zone showing SC-26-27 and SC-26-28 within the broader copper-mineralized footprint.

Watch the VRIFY Presentation: CEO Mathew Wilson discusses today's drill results.

Click the link https://youtu.be/rXDI59pvtbI or the image below.

Figure 2. East-west section through the MEPS Zone showing SC-26-27 and the continuity of the higher-grade zone across the MEPS discovery with previously reported holes.

Figure 3. High-grade, high-tenor copper sulphide (chalcopyrite) mineralization in hole SC-26-27 from 163.70m to 164.15m depth grading 5.64% CuEq (5.35% Cu).

Figure 4. High-grade, high-tenor copper sulphide (chalcopyrite) mineralization in hole SC-26-27 from 169.00m to 169.50m depth grading 6.65% CuEq (6.36% Cu). Copper-rich mineralization in association with strong hydrothermal breccia development.

Figure 5. High-grade, high-tenor copper sulphide (chalcopyrite) mineralization in hole SC-26-27 from 169.50m to 169.85m depth grading 5.04% CuEq (4.8% Cu). Copper-rich mineralization in association with strong hydrothermal breccia development.

Figure 6. Higher grade zone of Sc-26-27 from 158m-174.5.

Figure 7. Continuation of higher grade zone in Sc-26-27 from 174.5 to ~192m.

Technical Discussion

The MEPS porphyry copper system is characterized by broad, near-surface copper mineralization hosted predominantly in altered Neoarchean mafic volcanic rocks intruded by multiple phases of Mesoproterozoic felsic porphyry. Previous drilling has demonstrated that stronger copper grades commonly occur adjacent to early "GFP" felsic dykes and sills and associated magnetite-rich veining, while deeper portions of the system contain more molybdenum-rich mineralization within the host basalts, hydrothermal breccias, and granite porphyry stock. More recent drilling, including hole SC-26-27 reported here, has also confirmed that very high-grade, very high copper-tenor sulphide mineralization is present across this system and can also be found in association with strongly developed hydrothermal breccias.

SC-26-27 and SC-26-28 were drilled from the same pad as previously reported SC-26-26, on the western side of MEPS. SC-26-27 is a nearly vertical hole (85 degrees dip) drilled on the same section as previously reported holes SC-26-26, SC-26-10, SC-26-13 and SC-26-16. The hole intersected a broad mineralized envelope beginning at bedrock and strengthening downwards, returning 187.36m grading 0.34% CuEq (0.32% Cu) from 18.64m to 206.0m, including 44.1m grading 1.02% CuEq (0.96% Cu) from 161.9m to 206.0m, and including 18.2m grading 2.02% CuEq (1.92% Cu) from 162.8m to 181.0m. These results further support continuity of the higher-grade parts of the MEPS Copper Zone to the west along this section.

High-grade sample intervals within SC-26-27 include 163.70m to 164.15m grading 5.64% CuEq (5.35% Cu), 169.0m to 169.5m grading 6.65% CuEq (6.36% Cu), and 169.50m to 169.85m grading 5.04% CuEq (4.8% Cu); see Figures 3 to 5. These core photographs illustrate the high grade and high copper tenor nature of the sulphide (chalcopyrite) mineralization that was formed in this case in association with strong hydrothermal breccia development.

SC-26-28 intersected 271.0m grading 0.21% CuEq (0.19% Cu) from 24.0m to 295.0m within the anticipated broader mineralized zone. The hole encountered a greater proportion of gabbro, a tighter and less favourable host for copper sulphide accumulation, and intersected the upper and lower GFP felsic sills in positions where sulphide abundance is interpreted to be lower. The relatively shallow dip of the hole also resulted in the hole trajectory stepping laterally away from the higher-grade copper corridor as it progressed. Together, these observations are helping refine the geological and geometric controls on mineralization across the western portion of the MEPS system Sterling has now completed 53 holes totalling more than 22,000m during the 2026 program, exceeding the Company's stated minimum 20,000m drill program. Drilling remains active and continues to test the geometry, continuity, grade distribution and expansion potential of the MEPS porphyry copper system. The Company has developed great cost efficiencies and enjoys great cost advantages due to its location and access which have allowed for a prolonged drill campaign and consequently has no current plans to stop drilling.

Table 1. Significant Assay Intervals

Drillhole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) CuEq

(%) SC-26-27 18.64 206.0 187.36 0.32 0.01 1.13 6 0.34 including 161.9 206.0 44.1 0.96 0.03 2.55 7 1.02 including 162.8 181.0 18.2 1.92 0.05 4.92 10 2.02 SC-26-28 24.0 295.0 271.0 0.19 0.02 0.42 7 0.21

Intervals may not represent true widths, which are not yet known, and capping has not been applied to grades. Copper Equivalent (CuEq) for drill intersections is calculated based on a three-year trailing average for each commodity (2023, 2024 and 2025), which equates to US$4.18/lb Cu, US$2,600/oz Au, US$30.54/oz Ag and US$21.46/lb Mo, with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.907 × Au g/t) + (0.0107 × Ag g/t) + (0.00051 × Mo ppm).

Table 2. Hole Locations, Directions and Final Depths

Hole number Easting Northing Elevation Depth Dip Azimuth SC-26-27 680740 5212464 419 363.0 -85.00 75.0 SC-26-28 680740 5212464 419 297.0 -50.00 30.0

Sampling Procedures - Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Analytical services were provided by Actlabs, which is an independent, CALA- and SCC-accredited analytical services firm registered to ISO 17025 and ISO 9001 standard. Drill core samples were logged and split in half with a diamond core saw. Half-core samples were securely stored at the core logging facility until being delivered to Actlabs Thunder Bay lab by commercial transport.

Samples were crushed (< 7 kg) up to 90% passing 2mm (10 mesh), riffle split to 250 g and pulverized by mild steel to 95% passing 105µm (150 mesh). Samples splits underwent a 4-acid near total digestion followed by a multi-element analysis, including base metals, using an ICP method for 35 elements.

Selected sample pulps were then analyzed for gold using a 30 g aliquot mixed with fire assay fluxes and Ag as a collector, placed in a fire clay crucible, gradually heated to 1060ºC for 60 min, and followed with an AA finish.

Laboratory QA/QC for the ICP analysis was 14% for each batch, including 5 method reagent blanks, 10 in-house controls, 10 samples duplicates, and 8 certified reference materials. An additional 13% QA/QC was performed as part of the instrumental analysis to ensure quality in the areas of instrumental drift. Laboratory quality control for the gold fire assay included two blanks per 42 samples, three sample duplicates and 2 certified reference materials, one high and one low (QC 7 out of 42 samples).

In-house QA/QC included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials (CRM).

Qualified Person

Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration and Evaluation for Sterling Metals has reviewed and approved the technical information presented herein.

About the Soo Copper Project

The Soo Copper Project sits just 20 minutes off the Trans-Canada Highway, one hour north of Sault Ste. Marie, and 20km from rail and deep-water access. With near-surface copper mineralization, demonstrated scale and grade, and proximity to existing infrastructure, Sterling believes Soo Copper has the potential to emerge as a critical Canadian copper project.

About Sterling Metals

Sterling Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on large-scale Canadian copper exploration opportunities. The Company's flagship Soo Copper Project in Ontario comprises a 35,000+ hectare land position across the Batchewana Copper Belt, which hosts past production and multiple breccia and porphyry targets strategically located near robust infrastructure. Sterling also holds the Adeline Project in Labrador, which covers an extensive sediment-hosted copper belt with significant silver credits. Both projects have demonstrated potential for important new copper discoveries, underscoring Sterling's commitment to pioneering exploration in mineral-rich Canada.

Sterling Metals acknowledges that its exploration activities within the Soo Copper project are conducted on the traditional lands of the First Nations of the North Shore of Lake Superior. We recognize and respect the longstanding and diverse relationships Indigenous Peoples have with the land and are committed to engaging in a manner that is respectful, transparent, and inclusive.

For more information, please contact:

Sterling Metals Corp.

Mathew Wilson, CEO and Director

Tel: (416) 643-3887

Email: info@sterlingmetals.ca

Website: www.sterlingmetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sterling Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sterling-extends-higher-grade-core-of-meps-copper-zone-intersecting-44.1m-of-1.02-1232609