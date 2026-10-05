

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - An international coalition of 17 countries have endorsed the Kyoto Vision for a Golden Age of Science. A joint declaration issued at the 23rd Annual Meeting of the Science and Technology in Society Forum held in Kyoto, reflects a shared ambition to renew and strengthen our science ecosystems and usher in a golden age of discovery and prosperity.



The United States, Argentina Bulgaria, Chile, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, New Zealand, Poland, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom are the countries that have endorsed the Kyoto Vision.



Led by White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios, the Kyoto Vision recognizes that the world stand at the frontier of an immense opportunity to harness super intelligence and advance new approaches to greatly accelerate scientific discovery. Super intelligence for science will enable autonomous experimentation at scale, unlocking new experimental and analytical capabilities that open entirely new lines of inquiry. In light of the profound shifts in the research landscape, ministers pledged to seize this moment by harnessing new institutional models and funding mechanisms to enable the best and brightest scientists to pursue their most ambitious work.



'The way we make scientific discoveries has changed, and the Kyoto Vision is a recognition of that shift and a call to action,' said Director Kratsios. 'Super intelligence applied to science will be the greatest force in history for democratizing research. Seizing this moment requires us to reinvigorate our research enterprises and leverage new institutional models for discovery. Under President Trump's leadership, the United States is leading that charge, and the Kyoto Vision shows the world is ready to move forward with us.'



The Kyoto Vision for a Golden Age of Science calls for improving the institutions of discovery, harnessing super intelligence for science, and cultivating talent across the scientific enterprise.



In July, Director Kratsios delivered to President Donald Trump Science: A New Golden Age, the most comprehensive rethinking of the American science and technology research enterprise in eight decades. The report established new directions for U.S. government agencies on how they conduct, fund, and measure the impact of R&D, in light of fundamental changes to the American scientific enterprise and the new opportunities that have emerged.



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