

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called a snap election amid mounting protests over the government's failure to tackle Spain's housing crisis.



Sanchez announced that the elections to The Congress of Deputies, the lower house of the Spanish parliament, will be held on November 29, more than six months ahead of the end of its current term.



'After informing the head of state, I have decided to convene an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers this morning to dissolve Parliament and call a general election,' the leader of the Socialist Workers' Party announced in an address to the nation Monday.



Nationwide protests broke out in Sapin following the eviction of an old woman from her home in Madrid for failing to pay a sharp rent increase.



Massive rallies took place across the country over the weekend.



In a measure to quell the protests, Sánchez's leftist coalition government presented two emergency housing Bills on Friday, but both were failed.



Sánchez, who has been in power for the last eight years, called an early election despite opinion polls suggesting an upper hand for the conservatives.



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